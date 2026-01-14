The Floridata Foundation Appoints Jeroen Oudheusden as Director of Sustainability Expertise

The Floridata Foundation has appointed Jeroen Oudheusden as director with the Sustainability Expertise portfolio, effective January 1, 2026. With his extensive experience in sustainability and supply chain transparency, he strengthens the organization with valuable knowledge within a carefully secured governance structure.

Background and Career

After studying Marketing and Business Economics at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, Jeroen started his career at Bloemenveiling Aalsmeer, later Royal FloraHolland , where he held various commercial positions in trade development and e-business, and worked for the auction organization in Japan for two years.

After eighteen years at FloraHolland, Jeroen became involved in launching the Floriculture Sustainability Initiative (FSI)in 2013 and remains Executive Officer to this day. Together with Bert Buis, founder of the Floridata Foundation, he spearheaded the Sustainability Sourcing Scan (SSS) , co-funded by the Association of Wholesalers in Floricultural Products & the Horticultural Product Board. Through FSI, he also ensured the transfer of the certificate register to Floricode .

In this additional role, Jeroen aims to contribute to further strengthening data-driven collaboration in the floriculture sector, using validated data as the foundation for continuous improvement . This promotes transparency, a level playing field, and trust in the supply chain, and aligns with the shared commitment within FSI to work with robust methodologies and the strong industry standards available.

Governance and independence:

Co-board members Eric van Tol and Monique Nijholt , involved with Floridata from the outset and fully independent of the horticultural sector, welcome Jeroen, bringing with him both sector and sustainability experience. The Supervisory Board, directors, and manager actively monitor each other’s compliance with the agreements and strive for transparent and independent decision-making .

The Floridata governance guarantees that the independent position of directors is established, and it now specifically states that the new board member will refrain from entering into contractual obligations directly related to FSI to avoid potential conflicts of interest.

The Board from January 1, 2026:

Eric van Tol – Data Science & IT (chairman) Monique Nijholt – Finance & Data Science Jeroen Oudheusden – Sustainability expertise

About Floridata Services

Floridata has expanded its services in recent years to include the Sustainability Sourcing Scan (SSS) and the Flori Risk Assessment (FRA) . The use of data within the supply chain, a principle also central to FSI, supports the shared ambition to strengthen trust and transparency in the floriculture sector. This development has been made possible in part by the active input and financial contributions of FSI and its members.