The Florida Nursery, Growers & Landscape Association (FNGLA) Opens Nominations for 2026 Industry Awards

Orlando, FL — The Florida Nursery, Growers & Landscape Association (FNGLA) is now accepting nominations for its 2026 Industry Awards, honoring outstanding professionals who go above and beyond in service to Florida’s nursery and landscape industry.

The FNGLA Industry Awards recognize members who invest their time, talent and leadership to strengthen both the association and the broader horticulture industry in Florida. Awards include distinctions for exemplary volunteer service, chapter leadership, education, young professionals and lifetime contributions to the industry.

“Nobody succeeds in this industry alone,” said Tal Coley, chief executive officer of FNGLA. “These awards give us the chance to spotlight the people whose quiet, consistent leadership makes Florida’s horticulture sector stronger, more innovative and better connected for everyone.”

FNGLA encourages members, industry partners and peers to nominate individuals who demonstrate exceptional professionalism and commitment to FNGLA’s mission. Award recipients will be selected by a committee of industry peers and recognized during FNGLA’s Annual Convention, which will take place June 25 – 27, 2026 at the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables, Florida.

Nomination details and award descriptions are available on the FNGLA website. The deadline to submit nominations is March 11, 2026.

About FNGLA

The Florida Nursery, Growers and Landscape Association (FNGLA) represents Florida’s environmental horticulture industry which generates a $41.9 billion economic impact and supports 279,000+ jobs. FNGLA works to better Florida’s nursery and landscape industry while raising the bar on professionalism.