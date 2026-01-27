ReposiTrak and National Grocers Association Deepen Exclusive Partnership With Traceability, Compliance, and Scan-based Trading Endorsements

The collaboration will deliver exclusive tools to help independents unlock cash, reduce risk, and stay ahead of regulatory change

SALT LAKE CITY — ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK), the industry leader in food traceability, regulatory compliance, and scan‑based trading, announced a significantly expanded strategic partnership with the National Grocers Association (NGA). Through this enhanced collaboration, NGA has selected ReposiTrak as its strategic partner of traceability compliance management, and the two organizations will jointly deliver new education, training, and resources designed to help independent grocers strengthen financial performance while navigating rising regulatory and operational pressures.

Independent grocers face a perfect storm: inflation, SKU proliferation, labor constraints, and increasingly complex food safety rules. The expanded ReposiTrak–NGA strategic partnership directly addresses these challenges by equipping retailers with practical tools to free up working capital, improve cash flow, and reduce compliance risk—all without adding labor or disrupting store operations.

“For independent grocers, access to free cash flow is the difference between standing still and investing in the future,” said Randy Fields, Chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “ReposiTrak has spent decades helping retailers reduce the working capital trapped in inventory so they can reinvest in store upgrades, technology, and growth. We’re excited to deepen our strategic partnership with NGA and deliver the education and resources independents need to compete—and win—in today’s environment.”

ReposiTrak’s platform is used by thousands of retailers, wholesalers, and suppliers to streamline commerce, strengthen food safety programs, and automate compliance with evolving regulations, including FSMA 204 traceability requirements.

“NGA is focused on equipping independent grocers with timely insights and practical tools to help them succeed,” said Greg Ferrara, president and CEO, National Grocers Association. “Through this continued collaboration with ReposiTrak, we will provide education and resources that help our members comply with regulatory requirements and leverage operational strategies that can support long-term performance.”

ReposiTrak will showcase its full technology platform—including its NGA traceability compliance management solution—at booth #2504 during The NGA Show, February 2–3 at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) provides retailers, distributors, suppliers, food manufacturers, and wholesalers with an integrated suite of solutions to reduce risk, maintain regulatory compliance, strengthen operational controls, and increase sales through enhanced brand protection. ReposiTrak’s cloud-based platform spans three product families – food traceability, compliance and risk management, and supply chain solutions – and is supported by an unparalleled team of industry experts. For more information, visit repositrak.com.