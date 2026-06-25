Italy’s Leading Nursery Regions Focus of 78th AIPH Annual Congress 2026

Growers, nursery professionals and horticultural industry leaders are invited to join an immersive international horticultural experience in Italy from September 13–19, combining visits to two of Europe’s most important nursery regions with the 78th AIPH Annual Congress.

Organised by AIPH (the International Association of Horticultural Producers) in partnership with ANVE (Associazione Nazionale Vivaisti Esportatori), the programme takes delegates from the nursery production heartland of Puglia to the internationally renowned nursery district of Pistoia, offering unparalleled access to leading growers, innovative production systems and some of the most influential businesses in ornamental horticulture.

The journey begins in Puglia, where delegates will visit a selection of leading nurseries including:

Vivai Capitanio – Specialist producer of outdoor ornamental plants, cultivating more than 500 varieties across 50 hectares of production.

– Specialist producer of outdoor ornamental plants, cultivating more than 500 varieties across 50 hectares of production. Florpagano – Family-owned business producing and marketing more than 2 million potted plants annually across Italy and neighbouring European countries.

– Family-owned business producing and marketing more than 2 million potted plants annually across Italy and neighbouring European countries. Primavita – Specialist producer and propagator of more than 600 species of Mediterranean ornamental plants.

– Specialist producer and propagator of more than 600 species of Mediterranean ornamental plants. Auricchio – Mediterranean plant specialist cultivating more than 150 species in modern greenhouse facilities designed to support optimal growing conditions.

Across these visits, participants will gain first-hand insight into Mediterranean plant production, propagation techniques, business development strategies and the innovations helping Italian growers remain competitive in international markets.

Complementing the nursery visits, delegates will come together in Bari for the 78th AIPH Annual Congress and Horticultural Industry Conference. Here, industry leaders from around the world will explore the trends and challenges shaping the future of ornamental horticulture, including sustainable production, technological innovation, productivity improvements and the growing role of plants in creating healthier, more liveable cities.

The programme then continues to the renowned Pistoia nursery region in Tuscany, one of Europe’s most important centres of ornamental plant production. Delegates will experience a different scale and style of nursery production while gaining further opportunities for technical learning, business exchange and international networking. Visits to leading businesses will include:

Tesi Federico & Fabio – Family-run nursery specialising in high-quality ornamental plants, with a strong focus on quality, sustainability and traditional nursery expertise.

– Family-run nursery specialising in high-quality ornamental plants, with a strong focus on quality, sustainability and traditional nursery expertise. VivAgriLab – Innovative agricultural cooperative recognised for its commitment to circular agriculture, sustainability and research-driven nursery production.

– Innovative agricultural cooperative recognised for its commitment to circular agriculture, sustainability and research-driven nursery production. Innocenti & Mangoni – Long-established nursery specialising in ornamental trees and shrubs, recognised for the quality and diversity of its plant production.

– Long-established nursery specialising in ornamental trees and shrubs, recognised for the quality and diversity of its plant production. Giorgio Tesi Group – One of Europe’s leading producers of ornamental plants, cultivating a diverse range of trees, shrubs, roses, olives, citrus and Mediterranean plants.

– One of Europe’s leading producers of ornamental plants, cultivating a diverse range of trees, shrubs, roses, olives, citrus and Mediterranean plants. Vivai Rosellini Riccardo – Third-generation family nursery specialising in Mediterranean plants, olive trees, ornamentals and the distinctive Bougainvillaea sanderiana.

– Third-generation family nursery specialising in Mediterranean plants, olive trees, ornamentals and the distinctive Bougainvillaea sanderiana. Luca Maffucci – One of Italy’s leading producers of flowering potted plants, combining advanced growing technology with decades of floricultural expertise.

– One of Italy’s leading producers of flowering potted plants, combining advanced growing technology with decades of floricultural expertise. Vivai Federigi – Nursery business with expertise in ornamental plant production, garden design, landscaping and green space management.

Together, the Congress, conference sessions and nursery visits create a comprehensive professional programme that combines technical expertise, commercial insight and global industry perspectives. Delegates will not only discover how leading Italian nurseries are responding to changing market demands, but will also build valuable connections with growers, suppliers and horticultural leaders from around the world.

While delegates may choose to attend selected elements of the programme, the full experience has been designed as a unique opportunity to explore the breadth, innovation and international influence of Italian horticulture through a single integrated journey.

Register today: 78th AIPH Annual Congress

AIPH thanks Host Partner ANVE, Headline Sponsor Biblo, Gold Sponsor for the AIPH Horticultural Industry Conference Richel Group in partnership with A&C, Silver Sponsor for AIPH International Industry Conference Nuova Flesan, and Media Partners FloraCulture International, FloralDaily, Guiaverde, Thursd and Paysage (Topscape) for their support of this event.