American Institute of Floral Designers Prepares for Symposium

The American Institute of Floral Designers (AIFD) is working to build industry excitement for its upcoming yearly convention.



The AIFD Symposium 2026: ELEVATE is scheduled for July 2-5 in Orlando, Fla.

“The AIFD Symposium 2026: ELEVATE is almost here, and the excitement is building fast. In less than a month, florists from all over the world will gather in Orlando for one unforgettable week of creativity, connection, education, inspiration… and LOTS of flowers (we are giddy just thinking about it)!,” organizers said in a news announcement.

“Far more than an ordinary flower show, the Elevate Symposium will showcase a spectacular lineup of world-renowned industry educators. Attendees can look forward to inspiring main stage programs, dynamic hands-on workshops, insightful lecture sessions, and so much more. Get ready for an unforgettable experience!”

For those wanting to expand their Symposium experience, optional hands-on workshops, master class and immersive opportunities are available for purchase.

Learn more about the event here.