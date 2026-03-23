True Story Foods Expands Charcuterie Lineup at Whole Foods Market Stores Nationwide

The better-for-you meat brand to introduce Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Hard Salame, and Genoa Salame, bringing even more responsibly made, full-flavored options to shoppers

FAIRFIELD, CA — True Story Foods, a family-run producer of all-natural, quality meats that are raised with respect, is expanding its charcuterie lineup at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide. Following the success of favorites like Diced Uncured Pancetta and Uncured Guanciale, the brand will also offer Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Hard Salame, and Genoa Salame, giving customers even more authentic, clean, and flavorful options to choose from.

Crafted in the old-world tradition, the brand’s charcuterie offers rich, authentic flavor while staying true to its commitment to clean, simple ingredients. Made without added nitrites, nitrates, or preservatives, the line meets growing consumer demand for high-quality meats that deliver exceptional taste without compromise. It also carries a certification from the Global Animal Partnership (G.A.P.), a nonprofit organization that advances farm animal welfare by developing science-based standards and certifying farms and food producers through an independent, tiered labeling program.

“This expansion at Whole Foods Market is a meaningful step forward for our team,” said Phil Gatto, co-founder of True Story Foods. “Since day one, we’ve focused on crafting charcuterie the old-world way, respecting time-honored techniques and using clean, thoughtfully sourced ingredients. We’ve always believed people shouldn’t have to choose between food they feel good about and the authentic flavors they crave. We’re proud to bring more of that uncompromising quality to Whole Foods Market customers nationwide.”

It all starts with True Story’s heritage breed program, which uses an heirloom breed of hog prized for its exceptional flavor and hardiness. This trait allows them to be raised antibiotic-free on small family farms in the Midwest—always crate-free with room to roam.

“We’re seeing more shoppers read ingredient labels carefully, but they still expect great flavor,” said Colin Harter, Executive Vice President of Sales at True Story Foods. “Our charcuterie is made with clean, simple ingredients and traditional methods, delivering the depth of flavor people love without anything unnecessary. It’s also incredibly versatile—perfect for a charcuterie board, elevating pizza night, layering into sandwiches, or adding protein to a quick snack, making it easy to enjoy high-quality meats any day of the week.”

Since it was founded in 2011, True Story’s mission has been to reconnect consumers with real, natural foods, while allowing family farmers to sustain their way of life. Its clean ingredient promise dictates that its meats contain no added nitrites or nitrates, artificial colors or flavors, preservatives, gums, or stabilizers. The animals are raised with all vegetarian feed and no antibiotics ever.

For wholesale inquiries, please contact sales@truestoryfoods.com. For more information, please visit TrueStoryFoods.com.

ABOUT TRUE STORY FOODS

True Story Foods is a family-owned and operated company crafting clean, humanely raised meats. Based in Fairfield, CA, it works with a network of family farmers and ranchers to source humanely raised pork, beef, chicken, and turkey for its line of all-natural, No Antibiotics Ever, and Organic deli meats, hot dogs, sausages, bacon, and fresh pork. All True Story animals are raised with Room to Roam® and in compliance with California’s Proposition 12. For more information on True Story and its mission, visit TrueStoryFoods.com.