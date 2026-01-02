Somerdale Enhances its Range Leading Up to Winter Fancy Faire 2026

Somerdale International, the leading importer of the finest British and Irish cheese into the United States, is delighted to announce that it is enhancing its range with the addition of Cashel Blue the sumptuous, handcrafted, Irish cheese. Known as Ireland’s original ‘Queen of the Blues’, Somerdale looks forward to showcasing and sampling Cashel Blue, along with a selection of other great tasting British and Irish cheeses, at the Specialty Food Association’s Winter Fancy Faire 2026 taking place from January 11-13 at the San Diego Convention Center.

Cashel Blue – A modern classic Irish blue cheese

Cashel Blue is an award-winning, semi-soft, creamy Irish blue cheese celebrated for its melt-in-the-mouth layers of flavour. A modern classic, it has a sumptuously rounded taste with notes of blue, a light salt edge, subtle hints of spice and just a touch of sweetness. Unsurprising then that Cashel Blue’s succulent taste and texture is consistently recognised by the winning of international awards including most recently being named Reserve Champion at the British & Irish Cheese Awards 2024 and Best Artisan Cheese at the National Irish Food Awards 2025.

In 1984, the co-founders of Cashel Farmhouse Cheesemakers, Jane and Louis Grubb first created the sumptuous taste sensation that is Cashel Blue in their farmhouse kitchen. Today, it continues to be handmade in small batches in the dairy on the Grubb family farm in County Tipperary, Ireland. Made with milk from grass-fed dairy cows that graze on some of Ireland’s most lush and nutrient rich pastures, each batch is handcrafted to a unique family recipe, matured and then graded by the second generation of family cheesemakers Jane and Louis’s daughter Sarah and her husband Sergio*.

Wrapped in its visually stunning, gold foil packaging, Cashel Blue will be available in 2 x 3.3lb wheels, perfect for any specialty cheese counter.

Somerdale’s range of the very best premium specialty British and Irish cheese

Somerdale’s ability to supply the very best premium specialty British and Irish cheese has been central to its continued growth, with 2025’s sales in the USA up for a 6th consecutive year. Visitors to the Somerdale booth (No. 2833) will be able to sample not only Cashel Blue but also:

Claddagh Bó, a proven bestseller not only for St Patrick’s Day but increasingly all year round, combining traditional Irish farmhouse cheddars with striking tricolour wax for real shelf impact. Made from the milk of grass-fed cows, the range includes an Aged Irish Cheddar matured for 12 months to develop a rich, savoury bite, a Porter Cheddar blended with authentic Irish Porter for smooth depth of flavour, and an Irish Whiskey Cheddar, a soft, buttery cheddar with a subtle whiskey note, delivering a truly unique taste experience inspired by traditional monastic cheesemaking. Available in both 5lb deli wheels and 5.3oz retail portions, Claddagh Bó is a standout seasonal line that brings heritage, quality, and eye-catching appeal.

Barber’s 1833 Vintage Reserve Cheddar – the classic British Cheddar made to a closely guarded recipe by the Barber family the oldest cheddar makers in the world who are located just 15 miles away from the village of Cheddar itself in the heart of the Somerset countryside! Aged for two years, the 1833 Vintage Reserve has a wonderfully complex taste including subtle notes of gooseberry;

Somerdale’s stunning 1776 Aged Cheddar that’s bound to provide a wow factor for any 4th of July celebratory meal especially for the 250th Anniversary! A full-bodied, specialty cheese made with grass-fed cows’ milk that helps deliver a firm bite and deliciously distinctive rich taste. Not only does it taste great but it also looks great with the individually waxed 1776 red, white and blue 14oz stars and red, white and blue striped 4.4llb round truckles set to create real theatre in the dairy cases and deli counters of stores across the country;

The award-winning Cropwell Bishop Blue Stilton made by the Skailes family for three generations at their creamery located in the beautiful Vale of Belvoir in the heart of the English countryside. One of only four creameries in the world able to produce authentic Blue Stilton;

Somerdale’s growing range of blended cheeses including Wensleydale & Cranberries and Wensleydale with Lemon & Honey; and last but certainly not least…

Red Dragon, Somerdale’s best seller in the US, a blend of English cheddar with mustard and traditional ale. Finished in a distinctive red wax this is an amazing cheese that can be enjoyed at any time of year.

Looking forward to Winter Fancy Faire Alan Jenkins Director at Somerdale International said:

“We strongly believe that America’s love affair with British and Irish cheese is set to go from strength to strength. Looking at the year ahead, we see a strong desire among US consumers to seek out more authentic, more natural foods, which at the same time still deliver excitement when it comes to taste, texture and formats. A key opportunity for us is to help consumers explore and widen their knowledge of specialty cheese giving them taste sensations and formats that move away from the ordinary to the extraordinary. Cashel Blue is a great example of this and we have further exciting launches and range extensions planned for later in the year.”

About Somerdale International

Based in Wellington, Somerset, Somerdale International is a leading exporter of British & Irish specialty cheese & dairy products to the USA with shipments leaving for New York every week.

Somerdale has established supply partnerships with traditional, family-run producers who make cheese of the highest quality. This enables us to offer a comprehensive range of traditional, quintessentially British and Irish cheeses. While we also develop new cheeses, brands & packaging formats to meet the diverse requirements of the global marketplace.

For more information please visit the Somerdale website http://somerdale.com/