Introducing Froobies and CronchClub: New Snacking Brands from Lasso

San Diego, CA — Lasso, a new food technology company transforming simple ingredients into clean-label, protein-packed foods, debuted its first-ever snacking brands, Froobies and CronchClub, at the 2026 Winter FancyFaire hosted by the Speciality Food Association.

Froobies is an everyday fruit snack with enhanced nutrition, delivering protein and fiber with no added sugar or artificial dyes. Designed for kids and adults alike, Froobies reimagines a nostalgic favorite with modern nutritional benefits. Froobies will be available in Strawberry and Citrus Mango flavors.

CronchClub is a protein-forward baked crisp designed to deliver best-in-class macros (21-23g protein, 7-8g fiber), unbeatable crunch and bold flavors: Original, Herby Ranch, Garden Salsa, and Zesty BBQ. Rather than rely on dusty protein coatings or junky binders common in the category, CronchClub crisps are made with protein and fiber directly woven into the crisp– resulting in a cleaner ingredient list and a more satisfying and satiating snack.

Both products are made using the proprietary Lasso SpinTech process, which gently spins simple ingredients into packaged food products. This process physically binds protein and fiber together, eliminating the need for junky binders, artificial additives, or excess sugar commonly found in snacks today. Designed with modern snacking preferences in mind, Froobies and CronchClub reflect Lasso’s focus on delivering clean ingredients alongside taste, texture, and nutrition—without compromise.



“There’s nothing else on the market made quite like this,” says Lasso CEO Mike Messersmith. “Our proprietary technology enables a fundamentally different approach to creating snack foods that deliver on taste, texture, and nutrition in the way consumers demand today.”

Froobies and CronchClub are both launching in February 2026 and will soon be available for pre-order at eatfroobies.com and cronchclub.com with plans to expand into select retailers later this spring.

About Lasso

Led by Mike Messersmith, former President of Oatly and a veteran of Doritos and Chobani, Lasso is transforming food production through its proprietary SpinTech technology. Developed by Harvard scientists, SpinTech restructures simple ingredients into nutritionally advantaged, premium food products by spinning fibers using centrifugal force. With more than 1,000 ingredient combinations and precise control over fiber composition, structure, and texture, Lasso enables food producers to meet evolving consumer preferences while building a more adaptable and resilient food system. Learn more at lassolabs.com.