Sky Valley Brings Its Drool-Worthy Global Sauce Flavors Front and Center with a Full Throttle Brand Refresh

Globally-inspired sauces. Color-drenched bottles. A full–volume relaunch designed for those flavor-chasers who refuse to settle for boooring.

SANDPOINT, Idaho — Sky Valley is officially done playing it safe. After fifteen years of fueling flavor–obsessed fans, the sauce brand is unveiling a drool-worthy relaunch – complete with turned–up personality, color–drenched packaging and a lineup designed for unapologetic drizzling, dunking, and devouring.

Louder Look. Bigger Energy. Same Obsession with Discovering Global Sauces!

The refreshed bottles bring high–contrast hues, hot pink caps, and mouth-watering photography that leaps off the shelf – because people deserve better than bland. What hasn’t changed? The rebellious, boundary–pushing spirit that’s defined Sky Valley since day one.

“Fifteen years ago, most households weren’t buying many global products. It’s a totally different ballgame now: global flavors are everywhere, sauces are booming, and people are much more adventurous. Sriracha is a great example, it isn’t just for ramen bowls or fried rice anymore…it’s on the table at your local pizza joint, you’re drizzling it over eggs and breakfast burritos, adding it to anything that needs heat,” said Caroline Creasey, Brand Manager for Sky Valley. “This relaunch is all about harnessing that cultural shift: showing up louder, on shelf and on plates, giving our fans full permission to sauce exactly how they want. We’re not here to follow food rules. We’re here to break them.”

Meet the Flavor Lineup (AKA the Fun Part)

Sky Valley is back in the spotlight, and it’s okay to overpour. In fact, we encourage it. Lose yourself in our spicy, punchy, flavor-packed sauces crafted for drenching without limits.

All Sky Valley products are plant-based and gluten-free.

Here’s a taste of what’s hitting shelves:

Our OG Red Sriracha: Temptation in a bottle. Sweet, spicy, garlicky, and smooth as silk.

Temptation in a bottle. Sweet, spicy, garlicky, and smooth as silk. Jalapeño Tomatillo Sriracha (Green): Just like our classic Sriracha except it took a vacation to Mexico. Vibrant and fresh with cilantro, tomatillo, and lime.

Just like our classic Sriracha except it took a vacation to Mexico. Vibrant and fresh with cilantro, tomatillo, and lime. Sambal Oelek: A rush of jalapeño plus teases of garlic and lime. Sweet, spicy, sultry, and impossible to put down.

A rush of jalapeño plus teases of garlic and lime. Sweet, spicy, sultry, and impossible to put down. Thai Peanut: Peanutty, gingery, luxurious, and slightly sinful. Made for noodles, spring rolls, and more.

Peanutty, gingery, luxurious, and slightly sinful. Made for noodles, spring rolls, and more. Taco Rojo: Packed with juicy tomato, a *kiss* of cane sugar, and a bold blend of garlic, onion, and cumin – great as a marinade or a finishing sauce.

And because we refuse to slow down, two new flavor bombs drop later this year: Mango Habanero Sriracha, a sweet–meets–fiery blend made for heat lovers, and a reimagined Sweet & Sour Sauce that brings tang, brightness, and Sky Valley swagger.

(p.s. Join our Sky Valley newsletter for the latest developments and upcoming drops.)

What’s New With the Sky Valley Relaunch

Color–drenched packaging with bold food photography that makes flavor impossible to ignore.

Globally-inspired sauces purpose–built for no–rules, no–limits use.

A louder, sauce–first brand identity made for flavor fanatics who don’t measure pours.

Where to Find Sky Valley

The refreshed portfolio rolls out beginning March 2026 at select national and regional retailers including Walmart.com, Whole Foods, Albertsons, Food Lion, and Amazon with more expansion to come. Suggested retail price is approximately $5.99 per bottle, depending on item and retailer.

Join the Flavor Party

Explore the full lineup, recipes, and more flavor inspiration at https://skyvalleyfoods.com. Follow @SkyValley on TikTok and Instagram for the latest drops, behind–the–scenes moments, and a downright irresponsible amount of drool–worthy content.

About Sky Valley

Founded in 2011, we’re flavor-obsessed rebels chasing the sweet and spicy saucy goodness. That’s why every sauce we slap a Sky Valley label on is bursting with bold, global flavors. Sky Valley is 100% employee-owned. In other words, every single person here is locked in, fired up, and actually gives a damn. We’re the ones pushing boundaries and taking risks to make sure our sauces are nothing short of legendary, every single time.







