Artikaas Awarded 2026 sofi™ Gold for Vintage Lot 36 Month Gouda

Garden City, NY — Artikaas, imported exclusively by Dutch Cheese Makers, has been awarded a 2026 sofi™ Gold Award in the Cheese category for its Vintage Lot 36 Month Gouda, recognizing the product’s exceptional quality, flavor development, and performance in blind buyer tastings at the Winter Fancy Faire in San Diego.

Presented by the Specialty Food Association, the sofi™ Awards are judged through blind tastings by leading retail and foodservice buyers. Artikaas Vintage Lot 36 was selected from more than 1,200 entries across all categories.

“We’re proud to be recognized alongside a strong and competitive field of specialty food producers,” said Steve Margarites, President and CEO of Dutch Cheese Makers. “Vintage Lot 36 is not just about age, it’s about balance, consistency, and depth of flavor.”

Aged for a full three years in the Netherlands, Artikaas Vintage Lot 36 develops a firm, crystalline texture with concentrated notes of caramel and toasted nuts. Each lot is evaluated and selected at peak maturity, ensuring consistency across production while maintaining the character expected from a truly aged Gouda. Vintage Lot 36 is offered in a 22 lb wheel, as well as random-weight cuts and quarter wheels.

The sofi Gold Award follows a Silver Award at the 2025 World Cheese Awards, positioning Vintage Lot 36 as a consistently recognized aged Gouda in the specialty cheese category. Together, the awards reinforce the product’s strength across both domestic and international judging platforms.

For retailers, distributors, and foodservice partners, Vintage Lot 36 offers a proven premium Gouda with strong consumer appeal and growing recognition among buyers seeking high-quality European imports.

For more information about Artikaas, visit Artikaas.com or watch their brand video.

ABOUT ARTIKAAS

Artikaas has been making original Dutch Gouda for the most demanding cheese eaters in Holland and beyond for over six generations. A family-owned brand, Artikaas works with a community of 800+ partners in the Netherlands who bring vast expertise in dairy farming, cheesemaking and aging techniques to create a variety of young, aged, raw milk, smoked, and specialty cheeses. Artikaas prioritizes sustainability and puts zero-waste practices at the forefront of its production processes. You can find Artikaas Gouda in retailers across the United States and Canada. Visit their store locator to find it near you at artikaas.com.