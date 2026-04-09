Quesos Navarro Introduces Mexico Made, Award-Winning Cheeses to the U.S. Food Market

Quesos Navarro, a third-generation family creamery from Tepatitlán, Jalisco, is expanding its presence in the United States with a full line of award-winning, fresh & aged, Mexico made cheeses crafted from traditional recipes passed down for 65 years. As the only producer of fresh Mexico made cheeses available in the U.S. market, Quesos Navarro offers foodservice operators, retailers, and manufacturers an authentic portfolio that captures the distinctive flavors and characteristics of its regional heritage.

Quesos Navarro’s line includes: Adobera, Quesillo Oaxaca, Manchego Mexicano, Panela, Menonita, Queso Fresco, the first 3-month aged Cotija being offered in the United States. Each variety is produced in Mexico and shipped fresh, providing partners in retail, foodservice, and manufacturing with a differentiated, premium option in the Latin American and specialty cheese sets. These award-winning cheeses deliver versatile performance across applications, from traditional Mexican dishes to contemporary, globally inspired menus.

Foodservice operators, distributors, and retail buyers interested in Quesos Navarro’s fresh Mexico-made cheeses can contact the company for samples, product specifications, and distribution information.