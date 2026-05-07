Joseph Farms Earns 2 Best of Class Honors at Los Angeles International Dairy Competition

Joseph Farms also brings home four Gold medals, with 12 awards overall

Los Angeles, Calif. — Joseph Farms Cheese Company earned multiple top honors at the 103rd Anniversary Los Angeles International Dairy Competition, including two Best of Class awards and four Gold medals, continuing a decades-long run of success at one of the nation’s most respected dairy contests.

This year, Joseph Farms earned top awards including:

· Best of Class, Gold Medal – Monterey Jack (94 points)

· Best of Class, Gold Medal – Marbled Jack (94 points)

· Gold Medals – Mild Cheddar and String Cheese

Additional honors included five Silver medals (Medium Cheddar, Queso Quesadilla, Gouda, Pepper Jack, and Whole Milk Mozzarella) and three Bronze medals (Part Skim Mozzarella, Sharp Cheddar, and Special Reserve Extra Sharp Cheddar).

Joseph Farms continues to deliver at the Los Angeles International Dairy Competition. In 2024, Special Reserve Extra Sharp Cheddar earned Best Cheese of the Competition, Best of Class, and a perfect 100-point Gold Medal. Joseph Farms has earned multiple Best of Class honors and dozens of Gold medals over several decades.

“We’re proud of every award we earn, including our two Best of Class honors this year for Monterey Jack and Marbled Jack,” said Mike Gallo, CEO of Joseph Farms Cheese Company. “We use 100 percent Grade A California milk, keep our ingredient list simple, and stay consistent in how we make our cheese. That approach continues to deliver results at competitions like this and for the customers who choose Joseph Farms.”

The Los Angeles International Dairy Competition is one of the longest-running dairy judging events in the United States, recognizing excellence in cheese and dairy products from across the country.

Joseph Farms cheeses are made in Atwater, California using fresh California milk from cows never treated with artificial hormones. Each product is crafted with milk, cultures, rennet, and salt, with no added fillers or shortcuts, resulting in consistent quality, flavor, and performance across award-winning varieties. All Joseph Farms cheese naturally contains zero grams of lactose per serving and is a good source of protein.

Explore the full lineup of award-winning cheeses, including California’s favorite Monterey Jack, at JosephFarms.com.

At Joseph Gallo Farms, we’re a third-generation, family-owned cheesemaker based in Atwater, California. We craft award-winning Joseph Farms cheese using milk from cows never treated with artificial hormones, and we prioritize animal welfare, responsible farming, and environmental stewardship in everything we do.

