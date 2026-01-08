GGG Launches Gellert Global Group Manufacturing to Expand Value-Added Products Capabilities

Elizabeth, NJ – GGG announced the formation of GGG Manufacturing. This dedicated entity will convert globally sourced materials into value-added products tailored for retail, foodservice, and e-commerce customers.

GGG Manufacturing builds on GGG’s established sourcing network spanning 60+ countries and 1,000+ approved manufacturing sites. By bringing product conversion in-house, GGG Manufacturing will offer customers faster turnaround, custom specifications, and formats designed specifically for their channels.

“We’ve built one of the industry’s most comprehensive sourcing platforms. Now we’re capturing more of that value by transforming raw materials into the finished products our customers need, ” said Thomas Gellert, CO-CEO of GGG. “This isn’t about changing what we do — it’s about doing it better and more completely. ”

GGG Manufacturing will initially focus on cheese conversion, including shredded, grated, shaved, and smoked formats, leveraging the company’s existing facilities in Lakewood, New Jersey, Almena and Barron, Wisconsin. The platform is designed to expand into additional categories where processing and customization create value for customers.

Key Capabilities Include:

-Custom formatting tailored to specific retail and foodservice specifications

-Reduced lead times through integrated sourcing and conversion

-Flexible production supporting both branded and private label programs

-Quality assurance across the whole supply chain, from sourcing to finished product

The manufacturing division will operate alongside GGG’s core sourcing business, with both entities working in tandem to deliver comprehensive solutions for customers across multiple food categories.