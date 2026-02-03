Cooper Sharp Introduces Cheese Sauce for Commercial Kitchens

New product adds versatility, convenience, and Cooper®’s signature bold flavor to menus nationwide

As commercial kitchens balance speed, consistency, and bold flavor, Cooper® cheese, part of the Schreiber Foods family, announced the launch of Cooper® Sharp White American Cheese Sauce, the newest addition to its expanding foodservice portfolio. Designed for high-volume operations, the heat-and-serve sauce delivers Cooper’s signature sharp, creamy flavor in a ready-to-use format that helps operators streamline prep while elevating dips, hot bar items, sandwiches, entrées, and other prepared foods.

In bulk packaging, Cooper® Sharp White American Cheese Sauce heats evenly in minutes, making it versatile enough for dips, drizzles, toppings, or mix-ins. Its versatility meets the needs of restaurants, prepared foods teams, convenience operators, and commissary kitchens that want to streamline prep while keeping flavor front and center. Made with real milk, the sauce ensures premium quality and dependable performance in high-volume operations.

“Operators today are looking for ingredients that deliver bold flavor, consistent performance, and menu flexibility,” said Erin Buntin, Vice President of Foodservice Sales at Schreiber Foods. “From loaded sides and hearty sandwiches to inventive entrées and dips, this sauce gives kitchens the freedom to create quickly without sacrificing the signature sharp, creamy flavor Cooper® is known for. Our growing portfolio is designed to help operators innovate while keeping prep simple.”

The launch follows the successful introduction of Cooper® Sharp White Shredded, a convenient back-of-house option for pizzas, sandwiches, soups, and hot entrées. Together, these products strengthen Cooper®’s position as a fast-growing, solutions-focused partner for commercial kitchens.

Cooper® cheese is dedicated to providing innovative products that give operators trusted, high-performance solutions to support classic comfort dishes and inventive menu creations.

About Cooper® Cheese

Cooper®Sharp has been making tastebuds happy since 1893. Known for its bold sharpness and unmistakable creamy texture, Cooper® is a standout on sandwiches, in recipes, or simply by the slice. Today, Cooper® continues to honor its Northeast heritage while expanding nationwide to bring great flavor to more tables than ever before.