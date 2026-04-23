Cedar’s Foods Debuts at Target, Available in Over 1,500 Stores Nationwide

Cedar’s Foods, the world’s largest hommus producer, is making its highly anticipated debut at Target, launching in more than 1,500 stores nationwide. This major retail milestone significantly increases accessibility for shoppers seeking fresh, Mediterranean-inspired dips as part of their everyday grocery routine.

With this nationwide rollout, Cedar’s is expanding access to its fan-favorite offerings, making it easier than ever for consumers to incorporate bold, flavorful dips into their everyday routines.

As part of this launch, Target shoppers can now discover a curated selection of Cedar’s Foods dips, including the cool and herb-forward Cucumber Garlic Dill Tzatziki, the perfectly balanced sweet-heat of the Hot Honey Dip, and the rich, creamy Feta Dip—each designed to bring bold, craveable flavor to everything from quick snacks to effortless entertaining.

Known for its creamy texture, clean ingredients, and authentic Mediterranean flavors, Cedar’s Foods has built a loyal following by offering versatile products that fit seamlessly into modern lifestyles. Through this expanded partnership with Target, consumers can more easily discover and enjoy the brand’s lineup as an easy addition to everything from quick weekday lunches to elevated entertaining spreads.

The expansion comes as demand for better-for-you snacks and globally inspired flavors continues to grow, positioning Cedar’s Foods as a go-to option for shoppers seeking both convenience and quality.

“We’re thrilled to expand our presence at Target and reach even more consumers nationwide,” says Aimee Tsakirellis, Executive Vice President of Marketing at Cedar’s Foods. “This growth allows us to bring our authentic Mediterranean flavors to more households while continuing to meet the evolving needs of today’s shoppers.”

Designed for versatility, Cedar’s Foods products pair effortlessly with pita chips, fresh vegetables, grain bowls, wraps, and more—offering something for both traditional and adventurous palates.

What began as a small regional operation has grown into Cedar’s Foods, now the world’s largest hommus producer, available in more than 13,500 retail locations nationwide and producing over 145 million pounds annually. This expanded distribution at Target marks another key step in the brand’s continued growth and category leadership.

About Cedar’s Foods

Founded in 1981, Cedar’s Foods is a family-owned company dedicated to sharing the authentic, vibrant flavors of the Mediterranean with American consumers. With a commitment to quality and tradition, Cedar’s Foods crafts its products using time-honored recipes and only the finest, freshest ingredients. As the largest hommus producer in the world, each dip, spread, and sauce is designed to capture the essence of Mediterranean cuisine, delivering rich, bold flavors and innovative combinations that enhance any meal. Cedar’s Foods offers a wide range of products, from classic hommus and tzatziki to exciting new flavors and limited-time offerings. Proudly free from artificial preservatives, flavors, and colors, Cedar’s Foods products cater to health-conscious consumers seeking delicious, high-quality options. Today, Cedar’s Foods remains a leader in the Mediterranean foods category, providing millions of consumers nationwide with flavorful, wholesome, and versatile options to elevate everyday snacking and dining.