BonBon Swedish Candy Co. Introduces BonBon Swedish Potato Chips

NEW YORK — BonBon Swedish Candy Co., the brand behind the global rise of Swedish candy culture, takes another step in introducing the next layer of Swedish snacking with the launch of its first-ever savory product: BonBon Swedish Potato Chips.



Exceptionally thin and kettle-cooked until seriously crunchy, the magic behind BonBon’s chips lies in the potatoes grown on Gotland, Sweden. Cultivated in the island’s lime-rich soil and shaped by a uniquely temperate maritime climate, BonBon Swedish Potato Chips elevate everyone’s favorite snack into a true premium experience defined by texture and exceptional ingredients.

Each chip variety draws inspiration from distinctive Swedish ingredients:

Dill & Chives — An ode to Sweden’s enduring love of dill, long associated with summer meals, fresh potatoes, and seasonal celebrations

Salt & Vinegar — Inspired by the bright acidity and coastal influences found throughout Nordic cuisine

Dill & Pickle — Reflecting Sweden’s long tradition of preserving vegetables and balancing herbaceous, sweet, and sour flavors.

Truffle & Parmesan — Celebrating Gotland’s wild truffles, often known as “Nordic black gold”

“At BonBon, we are storytellers of Swedish culture through food,” said Max Herrlander, Director of Sales of BonBon Swedish Candy Co. “Our goal has always been to share the traditions, ingredients, and everyday rituals that make Sweden special. With BonBon Swedish Potato Chips, we’re introducing another expression of our heritage through exceptional ingredients and the simple joy of a truly beautiful snack.”

Available in 40g bags, BonBon Swedish Potato Chips debut in four flavors: Dill & Chives, Salt & Vinegar, Dill & Pickle, and Truffle & Parmesan. BonBon Swedish Potato Chips are available at BonBon retail locations and select retailers worldwide. For more information, visit: www.bonbonnyc.com.

About BonBon Swedish Candy Co.

BonBon Swedish Candy Co. is redefining global snack culture through a distinctly Swedish lens—one rooted in texture, balance, and joy. Founded in 2017 by three Swedish friends, Robert Persson, Selim Adira, and Leonard Schaltz, BonBon brings a nuanced, elevated approach to everyday indulgence through thoughtfully sourced, design-forward confections and snacks. With seven retail locations across New York and Connecticut, a growing e-commerce business, and an expanding wholesale footprint reaching customers globally, BonBon continues building a world of Swedish snacking rooted in texture, balance, and joy. For more information, visit www.bonbonnyc.com.