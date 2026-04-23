ARVOS Acquires Père Olive

BRUSSELS — Arvos (formerly AG Olives Group), the global leader in table olives, completed the acquisition of Père Olive, a recognized specialist in chilled Mediterranean table olives, antipasti, and dips from the French group Labeyrie Fine Foods.

Arvos brings together Aceitunas Guadalquivir in Spain, Bell-Carter Foods in California and Parthenon in Greece. The transaction adds chilled Mediterranean capabilities to Arvos’ table olive operations, strengthening its support for retailers across Belgium, France, and other European markets.



Founded in 1993 by Eric Maes, Père Olive is a Belgian Company that has built a leading position in chilled Mediterranean products. For customers, day-to-day operations remain unchanged. They will continue working with the same brand, team, products, and collaboration, while benefiting from a broader and more robust structureto serve them with greater stability and consistency over time.

As part of Arvos, it will benefit from greater scale, broader industrial capabilities and deeper category expertise across private label and branded Mediterranean products. This includes connecting Père Olive’s chilled production in Andenne (Belgium) with direct sourcing and local olive production in Spain and Greece.

“Joining Arvos gives us a stronger position for long-term growth while preserving the qualities that define Père Olive — quality, authenticity, agility and close customer relationships,” said Hugues Chamberlan, Plant Manager of the Andenne factory.

Père Olive brings structure to a fragmented chilled Mediterranean assortment, making the apéro category easier to shop and to manage, and more effective at driving growth.

With Arvos behind it, Père Olive becomes a more reliable and scalable partner to develop the apéro category, supported by stronger sourcing, consistent quality, and greater supply stability. With its facility in Andenne, Belgium — its European hub for chilled Mediterranean product development and innovation — the group expands its capabilities across key product segments.

“By combining ambient and chilled capabilities, the acquisition brings greater consistency, flexibility, and depth for retailers. Père Olive strengthens our offering across table olives, antipasti, and dips, while helping structure and grow the apéro category. Together, we can offer customers greater continuity and continued innovation,” said Francisco Escalante, CEO of Arvos.

The group supplies customers in more than 80 countries, supported by local production in Spain, California, Greece and Belgium and direct sourcing across major olive origins.

Père Olive will continue to collaborate with Labeyrie Fine Foods in Europe under existing commercial arrangements.

About Arvos

Arvos is the global leader in table olives, with operations across California, Spain, Greece, and Belgium.

By partnering with farmers across all major olive origins and producing locally, Arvos ensures consistent quality and reliable supply for customers worldwide.

www.arvosfoods.com

About Père Olive

Founded in 1993 by Eric Maes, Père Olive is a pioneer and recognized specialist in chilled Mediterranean products, including table olives, antipasti, and dips.

Recognized for its innovation, quality and authenticity, Père Olive operates a modern and scalable chilled production facility and serves customers across Belgium and France, with a broader presence in other European markets.

