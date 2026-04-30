Adrian Grenier Teams Up with Jarlsberg to Perfect Grilled Cheese

NORWALK, Conn. — Acclaimed actor and producer Adrian Grenier is collaborating with the iconic cheese brand Jarlsberg to celebrate one of the world’s most beloved comfort foods: the grilled cheese.

In a new global campaign, the actor – now also a farmer – shares how he prepares his favorite cheesy classic and calls on fans to share their creations.

“Something as simple as grilled cheese becomes next level with the right cheese, and the meltability and nutty taste of Jarlsberg are still unmatched in my book,” says Adrian Grenier. “I strongly believe in natural, high-quality ingredients, and as I learned more about the brand, I was also struck by their commitment to quality.”

Celebrating 70 years of meltability this year, Jarlsberg has become a familiar part of grilled cheese traditions for generations around the world. Its signature flavor and distinct holes are credited to its unique Norwegian recipe, which is carefully guarded and known by only a few.

“This collaboration is a celebration of Jarlsberg and the endless creativity of grilled cheese lovers,” said Shibani Potnis, Chief Marketing Officer for Norseland, Inc., the company behind Jarlsberg US.

To bring consumers into the experience, Adrian also introduces the #JarlsbergMelt challenge, launching May 4, inviting fans to share their creative take on this classic for a chance to win one of Jarlsberg’s world-famous 22-pound wheels – enough to make more than 100 grilled cheese sandwiches.

To watch Adrian showcase his take on the perfect melt, or to take part in the #JarlsbergMelt challenge, check out Jarlsberg on Instagram for more information: jarlsberg_us

The campaign runs in the US, UK, Australia and Norway, the home of parent company, TINE SA.

About Jarlsberg

Jarlsberg is recognized for its signature sweet and nutty flavor, iconic holes and exceptional meltability, and marks its 70th anniversary in 2026. Made with the original recipe since 1956 and a carefully guarded Norwegian cheese culture, it delivers consistent quality, smooth texture and versatility across everyday meals and special occasions to cheese lovers around the globe.

About Norseland, Inc.

Norseland, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of TINE SA, Norway’s largest cooperative of dairy farmers. With a diverse portfolio of brands, Norseland is committed to enriching life’s special moments—both big and small—through its iconic cheese, Jarlsberg®, premium Norwegian specialties, and select partner brands. The company is dedicated to nurturing a thriving global food ecosystem, rooted in traditional recipes, ethical sourcing and the pursuit of wholesome goodness.

About TINE, SA

TINE SA is Norway’s largest dairy cooperative, a cornerstone of the nation’s food industry owned by more than 7,000 dedicated dairy farmers. Renowned for its commitment to quality, sustainability, and traditional craftsmanship, TINE manages an extensive portfolio that spans from household staples to world-famous exports like Jarlsberg®. With a mission to provide healthy, locally sourced food while ensuring value for its farmer-owners, the company continues to lead through innovation, operating state-of-the-art production facilities and driving the industry toward a more sustainable future.



