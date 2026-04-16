:ratio Puts Twist in Yogurt with Protein-Packed, Coffee Mashup

:ratio is leaning into the trend with a smoother, more functional take using :ratio Protein Vanilla – bringing added protein and a hint of sweetness to the viral hack, without sacrificing your coffee ritual. It’s an easy way to try the trend with a more balanced, intentional spin.

This creamy, protein-packed mashup – blending coffee with yogurt, plus add-ins like coconut water, cinnamon, and a pinch of salt – is taking over feeds with mixed (and passionate) reactions. At its core, it’s a DIY way to turn your coffee into a more filling, high-protein pick-me-up.