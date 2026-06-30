Cabot Creamery Wins Gold at 2026 International Cheese and Dairy Awards

Waitsfield, VT – Cabot Creamery, the farmer-owned dairy cooperative, has been recognized at the 2026 International Cheese & Dairy Awards — earning gold for Cabot Mild Cheddar and silver for Cabot Extra Sharp Cheddar. The wins are the latest proof that dairy made by farming families earns its place at the table.

Cabot Creamery was recognized in the following categories:

Best USA Cheese – Cheddar – Mild: Cabot Mild Cheddar

Best USA Cheese – Cheddar – Mature: Cabot Extra Sharp Cheddar

“Our farms are part of communities across New England and New York, and there’s a real sense of pride in knowing that the high-quality milk we produce every day can become something truly special, said Cricket Jacquier, Cabot Farmer and Co-op Board Chair. “To see milk from farms like ours crafted into cheddar that’s recognized on an international stage speaks to the care and commitment of our farm families and the dedicated employees who shape it every step of the way.”

“Cheddar is made with just a few simple ingredients, so the quality of each one truly matters, said Ted Brown, Manager of Inventory Control at Cabot Creamery. “While aging helps develop complexity, a mild cheddar depends heavily on exceptional milk and the skill of the cheesemakers to deliver great flavor. That’s why this award is so meaningful — it reflects the craftsmanship and expertise that come together across our cooperative.”

Every entry at the International Cheese & Dairy Awards is judged blind by a panel of experts, meaning the recognition is earned by the cheese alone without impartiality. This third-party validation is important to consumers and especially meaningful to Cabot farmers who receive 100% of profits from Cabot products sold.

The International Cheese and Dairy Awards, held in Staffordshire, England, is the longest-running and largest competition of its kind, drawing thousands of entries from producers around the globe each year.

Cabot Creamery is a farmer-owned cooperative and certified B-Corp that’s been making award-winning products with love, pride and purpose for over a century. The high-quality milk produced by the Cabot farm families throughout New England and New York is crafted into dairy products, including “The World’s Best Cheddar,” other styles of cheese, butter, Greek yogurt, sour cream, dips and other specialty products.