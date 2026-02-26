Webinar: Understanding Federal Milk Marketing Orders from Policy Framework to Price Formulas
Gain a clear, practical understanding of how Federal Milk Marketing Orders (FMMOs) shape U.S. milk pricing. This two‑day IDFA training webinar breaks down the structure of the 11 orders, key pricing concepts, and recent policy changes—using real examples and hands‑on calculations to make complex rules easy to navigate.
Whether you’re new to dairy markets or looking for a refresher, you’ll leave with the knowledge and tools to confidently interpret and apply FMMO regulations.
What You’ll Learn
- How FMMOs fit within U.S. dairy policy
- Differences among the 11 orders and recent updates
- Classified pricing and price formulas
- How to calculate uniform prices, pool values, and PPDs
- How pooling and handler equalization work
