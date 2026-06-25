Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program Reaches Consumers with Men’s Pro Soccer Team

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – For the second year, Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program is partnering with professional men’s soccer team, the Philadelphia Union, to promote dairy with thousands of families and soccer fans.

“Union game-goers are the core of our target audience – families with young children – and each home game draws nearly 20,000 fans,” said Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program Chair Lolly Lesher of Way-Har Farm, Bernville, Pa. “With our stadium signage and gameday activities, we’re able to remind consumers of milk’s nutritional value while connecting with a dairy farmer.”

Refuel with Chocolate Milk signage and protein promotion signage can be seen throughout the team’s home stadium, Subaru Park, and facility’s WSFS Bank Sportsplex café that sells Pennsylvania dairy products. Team mascot Phang will be featured in a dairy social media campaign later in the season that includes video from his visit to Kurtland Dairy in Elverson, Pa., owned by American Dairy Association North East board member Tim Kurtz.

In May, game attendees had the opportunity to visit with dairy farmer and Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program board member Doug Sattazhan of Womelsdorf, Pa. He, along with daughter Audrey, took a calf to the stadium to draw consumer questions and to share positive dairy messages.

For the July 25 game, Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association has been invited to bring its milkshake food truck to bring more attention to dairy. Our last game-day activation is set for October.

Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program is the local checkoff program funded by the state’s dairy farmers and is managed by American Dairy Association North East.

About American Dairy Association North East

American Dairy Association North East (ADA North East) is the dairy farmer-funded organization funded by participating dairy farmer’s checkoff investment to build demand and sales for milk and dairy foods throughout the local region. Representing more than 7,600 dairy farm families in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and northern Virginia, ADA North East develops and implements local programs to drive milk and dairy sales at retail outlets and in schools.

The organization also conducts consumer education about dairy through events, traditional and social media, and in collaboration with health professionals through National Dairy Council®. ADA North East works closely with Dairy Management Inc.™, the national dairy checkoff organization, to support nutrition research, national partnerships and developing export markets for dairy to bring a fully integrated promotion program to the region.