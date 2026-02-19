Neilson / Dairyland’s All-New Chocolate Protein Beverage Wins Product of the Year and Best New Product Award 2026

Ontario’s and Western Canada’s most trusted milk brands introduce an all-new chocolate protein beverage delivering two times more protein than regular milk

TORONTO – Neilson and Dairyland, voted Ontario’s and Western Canada’s Most Trusted Milk Brands, respectively, announced that their all-new 2% Chocolate 18g Protein Beverage has been recognized with two major consumer awards: the 2026 Product of the Year Award in the Protein Beverage Category by Kantar** and the 2026 Best New Product Award in the Protein Enhanced Milk Beverage Category from BrandSpark.***

For more than 100 years, Neilson and Dairyland have been part of Canadians’ everyday lives, trusted by families for their quality, taste, and consistency. That long-standing trust is now reflected in the recognition of the brands’ newest innovation, as Canadian consumers have honored the Chocolate Protein Beverage with these highly respected accolades in the grocery and beverage space.

A new line extension of the brands’ existing 18g protein lineup, the Neilson and Dairyland 2% Chocolate 18g Protein Beverage delivers 18 grams of protein per serving – twice the protein of regular milk – in a smooth chocolate flavor. Made with Canadian milk, lactose-free, and containing 50% less sugar than regular 1% M.F. chocolate milk, it offers a satisfying and convenient option for Canadians looking to add more protein to their day.

“As part of Canadian families’ lives for more than a century, it was important for us to stay true to what Neilson and Dairyland represent — great-tasting Canadian milk that families trust,” said Tina Galluccio, Director of Marketing, Saputo Canada. “Being recognized with both Product of the Year and Best New Product is a meaningful honor, because it tells us Canadians see the value in how this beverage fits into their everyday lives.”

The 2% Chocolate 18g Protein Beverage can be enjoyed chilled on its own or blended into a smoothie, offering a chocolatey option that feels nourishing and fits easily into everyday routines. It joins the rest of the protein beverage lineup, including the NEW 1%, 2%, and 3.25% varieties.

Sold as Neilson in Ontario and Atlantic Canada and as Dairyland in Western Canada, the award-winning Chocolate Protein Beverage is now available at major grocery retailers across Canada.

“With so many options on store shelves today, it can be overwhelming for consumers to know which products are truly worth trying,” says Kim Diamond, Vice-President of Best New Product Awards Inc., BrandSpark. “The Best New Product Awards simplify that decision by spotlighting the products that truly stand out to Canadians.”

*Neilson and Dairyland have been voted Canada’s Most Trusted Milk Brand for 13 consecutive years based on Canadian consumer research conducted by BrandSpark.

**The Kantar Product of the Year is determined through a quantitative study using a nationally representative survey of 4,000 Canadian consumers, who vote on products across defined categories.

***BrandSpark Best New Product Awards are determined through a nationwide survey of more than 12,000 Canadians evaluating new products across 121 categories spanning Food & Beverage, Beauty, Household Care, Pet, Kids’ products, and Quick Service Restaurant menu items.

About Neilson / Dairyland

For more than 100 years, Neilson and Dairyland have been part of everyday life in Canada — trusted by families across generations. Neilson has been a staple in family fridges since 1893 in Ontario and Atlantic Canada while Dairyland has been part of Western Canadian households for over a century. Today, both brands are proudly part of the Saputo portfolio of brands and continue to deliver the quality dairy products Canadians know and trust.

For more information, visit www.neilsondairy.com or www.dairyland.ca.

