Nancy’s Organic Unsalted Butter Wins Gold Medal at Prestigious Concours International de Lyon Competition

EUGENE, Ore. – Springfield Creamery, the maker of Nancy’s Probiotic Foods, announced its European Style Organic Unsalted Butter won a gold medal at the 2026 Concours International de Lyon, one of Europe’s most prestigious international competitions recognizing excellence in food and beverage. Over 2,200 cheese and dairy products were submitted, and 680 products were awarded a gold or silver medal. Nancy’s European Style Organic Unsalted Butter was the only gold medal recipient in the cheese and dairy category representing the United States.

“Receiving a gold medal at this international competition is an incredible honor,” said Sheryl Kesey Thompson, co-owner of Nancy’s Probiotic Foods. “As the only dairy product chosen from the U.S., this global recognition reflects our family’s dedication to producing quality dairy products.”

The gold distinction honors Nancy’s commitment to pasture-raised milk from small family farmers who stand by their organic farming practices. The butter is crafted in the European style, which yields a higher percentage of butterfat. The higher butterfat content (83% for unsalted), coupled with the pasture-raised milk with extra beta-carotene, gives the butter a deeper yellow color and delicious flavor.

According to Victor Gomez, director of the Concours International de Lyon, “This award testifies to the quality of Nancy’s organic butter and the care put into producing it. It is also proof that the Concours International de Lyon’s tasters have recognized Nancy’s organic butter as the best in its category.”

U.S. audiences will be able to sample Nancy’s European Style Organic Unsalted Butter at the natural and organic products trade show Expo West, taking place March 3-6, 2026, in Anaheim, Calif. Nancy’s Probiotic Foods will exhibit at the show in booth #1635, offering the award-winning butter alongside its other products. Nancy’s Butter is also available at Whole Foods Market and other fine retailers in all 50 states.

Nancy’s European Style Organic Butter comes in both salted and sea salted varieties, with two convenient four-ounce sticks per box.

About Springfield Creamery and Nancy’s Probiotic Foods

Nancy’s Probiotic Foods offers organic and natural dairy and plant-based products that help support immune and digestive health. Springfield Creamery, maker of Nancy’s Probiotic Foods, is family-owned and -operated since 1960, celebrating more than 60 years of making healthy, probiotic food. Nancy’s has been praised for its “stellar taste and velvety texture” by Forbes, and was chosen as one of the “best probiotic foods for your gut” by Men’s Journal. Find select products from Nancy’s Probiotic Foods in retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Natural Grocers, Sprouts, Kroger and Safeway/Albertsons.

About the Concours International de Lyon

The Concours International de Lyon is a renowned annual competition held in Lyon, France, that judges and awards medals to the finest wines, beers, spirits, cheeses, dairy products and charcuterie from around the world. This competition attracts experts and enthusiasts alike, fostering a celebration of culinary excellence and craftsmanship. Participants are judged on various criteria, ensuring that only the best are recognized. Organized with support from Lyon’s gastronomic community, the Concours International de Lyon helps consumers identify top products by awarding gold, silver, and bronze medals and trophies based on a 100-point scale, showcasing products from 21 countries.