More Than a Partnership: Alianza Announces Continued Partnership with Chobani to Drive Impact in Communities Through Nutrition and Sport in 2026

Chobani returns as an official partner of Alianza for a third consecutive year, expanding its presence across all eight tour stops with on-site experiences and product sampling, and digital integration.



NEW YORK — Alianza, the leading national soccer program serving Hispanic communities across the United States, announced the return of Chobani as an official partner for the 2026 season, marking the third consecutive year of partnership. The collaboration continues to expand around a shared commitment to community, nutrition, and youth empowerment, using sport as a powerful platform to connect with families and create meaningful impact.

Chobani will have a presence across all eight stops of the 2026 Tour, engaging directly with families and participants through on-site activations, product sampling, and immersive brand experiences. The partnership will also extend into digital storytelling, amplifying Chobani’s mission to make nutritious food more accessible while supporting grassroots soccer nationwide.

At the core of the partnership is a shared belief in the role nutrition plays in supporting young people and active communities. Access to wholesome, high-quality food is key to overall health, both on and off the field, especially for youth pursuing their goals through sport. Together, Chobani and Alianza aim to help families build healthier, lasting habits.

“This partnership is rooted in what matters most to us, our Hispanic community,” said Daina Lecuona, General Manager of Alianza. “Together with Chobani, we’re able to create meaningful experiences for families that highlight the importance of nutrition and make it more relevant in their everyday lives.”

At Alianza events, Chobani distributed over 68,000 samples in 2024, growing to more than 162,000 in 2025 through on-site activations and roving mobile carts, bringing nutritious, high-quality products directly into the hands of families across Hispanic communities.

Chobani x Alianza 2026 Activation Schedule:

Dallas – May 30–31

– May 30–31 Los Angeles – June 6-7

– June 6-7 Colorado Springs – July 11-12

– July 11-12 Chicago – July 18-19

– July 18-19 New York – August 1–2

– August 1–2 Salinas – August 8–9

– August 8–9 TBD – August 23–24

– August 23–24 El Paso – September 12–13

About Chobani

Chobani is a food maker with a mission of making high-quality and nutritious food accessible to more people, while elevating our communities and making the world a healthier place. In short: making good food for all. In support of this mission, Chobani is a purpose-driven, people-first, food-and-wellness-focused company, and has been since its founding in 2005 by Hamdi Ulukaya, an immigrant to the U.S. The Company manufactures yogurt, oat milk, and creamers – Chobani yogurt is America’s No.1 yogurt brand, made with natural ingredients without artificial preservatives. Following the 2023 acquisition of La Colombe, a leading coffee roaster with a shared commitment to quality, craftmanship and impact, the Company began selling cold-pressed espresso and lattes on tap at cafés nationwide, as well as Ready to Drink (RTD) coffee beverages at retail. In 2025, Chobani acquired Daily Harvest, a modern brand offering consumers nutritious, delicious and convenient ready-to-make meals.

Chobani uses food as a force for good in the world – putting humanity first in everything it does. The company’s philanthropic efforts prioritize giving back to its communities and beyond. Chobani manufactures its products in New York, Idaho, Michigan and Australia, and its products are available throughout North America and distributed in Australia and other select markets.

For more information, please visit www.chobani.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Alianza

Alianza is the leading U.S. Hispanic soccer program, offering top-level competition, player identification, and community engagement experiences nationwide. Part of For Soccer, Alianza is dedicated to advancing opportunity for Hispanic families and developing the next generation of players. To learn more or register, visit alianzadefutbol.com.



