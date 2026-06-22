Danone Sues Chobani Over Alleged Mislabeling of Products

Food and beverage company Danone has filed a lawsuit against its competitor Chobani, accusing the company of copying its protein-oriented yogurt products and misleading customers about the volume of protein contained in them.

In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court on Monday (June 15) and reviewed by Complex, Danone has accused Chobani of engaging in “deceptive naming, labeling, and advertising campaign[s].” As outlined in the court documents, Danone argued that 20 grams of protein per serving is “a crucial threshold driving consumer purchase interest,” and the company has adhered to that with its Oikos Pro line of yogurt products. The company alleged that Chobani saw the success Danone had with Oikos Pro and sought to copy it, but misled customers in the process.

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