Cal-Maine Foods Announces the Passing of Jim Poole, Honoring His Life and Service

RIDGELAND, Miss. — Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM), the largest egg company in the United States and a leading player in the egg-based food industry, announced with deep sadness the passing of Jim Poole, a valued member of its Board of Directors.

Mr. Poole served on the Cal-Maine Foods Board since 2004, providing thoughtful leadership, steady guidance, and an unwavering commitment to the long-term success of the Company. The Board consistently valued his extensive audit and financial experience, deep risk management expertise, successful track record in business development, and broad knowledge of the general business climate in which the Company operates.

Mr. Poole served with distinction on the Audit Committee, the Compensation Committee as Chair, and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, where his disciplined judgment and strategic insight strengthened the Company’s governance and oversight. His insight, integrity, and dedication made a lasting impact on the Company and its stakeholders.

“Jim was not only an exceptional director, but a person of remarkable character and principle,” said Dolph Baker, Board Chair of Cal-Maine Foods. “Throughout his more than two decades of service, Jim brought intellectual rigor, independent judgment, and a deep sense of responsibility to every Board discussion. He challenged us to think more strategically, to act with discipline, and to hold ourselves to the highest standards of governance and stewardship.”

Mr. Baker continued, “Beyond the boardroom, Jim was generous with his time, a trusted advisor to management, and a mentor to many. His wisdom was matched by humility, and his leadership by genuine kindness. The strength of Cal-Maine Foods today reflects, in meaningful part, Jim’s contributions. We are grateful for his service and will honor his legacy by continuing the work to which he was so deeply committed. On behalf of the Board of Directors and management team, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Jim’s family, friends, and colleagues.”

Following Mr. Poole’s passing, the Nominating and Governance Committee has initiated a search process to identify a director whose experience complements Cal-Maine Foods’ strategic priorities.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) is the largest egg company in the United States and a leading player in the egg-based food industry. With a strong national footprint, Cal-Maine Foods provides nutritious, affordable, and sustainable protein to millions of households every day.

The Company’s portfolio spans the full egg value ladder—from conventional to specialty, including cage-free, organic, brown, free-range, pasture-raised, and nutritionally enhanced—serving both retail and foodservice customers nationwide. Cal-Maine Foods also participates in the growing prepared foods sector, with offerings such as pre-cooked egg patties, omelets, folded and scrambled egg formats, hard-cooked eggs, pancakes, waffles, and specialty wraps. Its branded portfolio includes Eggland’s Best®, Land O’Lakes®, Farmhouse Eggs®, 4Grain®, Sunups®, Sunny Meadow®, MeadowCreek Foods®, and Crepini®.

Headquartered in Ridgeland, Mississippi, Cal-Maine’s strategy combines scale, operational excellence, and financial discipline with a commitment to innovation and sustainability, to enable the Company to deliver trusted nutrition, enduring partnerships, and long-term value for its stakeholders.