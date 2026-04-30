Daiya Dairy-Free Cheese Collaborates with Pizza Chain

ABBOTSFORD, British Columbia — Panago Pizza has upgraded its plant-based pizza experience with the launch of a new Daiya Dairy-Free cheese, now available at all locations nationwide.

Daiya created a newly reformulated dairy-free shred that blew the team at Panago away. Daiya Dairy-Free shredded cheese delivers a creamier texture and richer taste, thanks to proprietary ingredient Daiya Oat Cream™ Blend, which is naturally cultured for a more authentic, cheese-like flavour. The update comes in direct response to customer feedback, with Panago making the switch after hearing from guests who wanted an even better vegan cheese option.

“Listening to our customers is at the core of everything we do,” said Sean DeGregorio, CEO, Panago Pizza. “We’ve heard the demand for a better dairy-free cheese, and we’re proud to offer this upgraded option that ensures everyone can enjoy a delicious pizza experience, without compromise.”

The new dairy-free cheese will be available across Panago’s entire menu at no additional cost, allowing customers to substitute it on any pizza. It will come standard on all plant-based pizzas and plant-based cheesy bread.

The launch coincides with an exciting update to Panago’s new Pan Pizza Walk-in special, which is available in-store only from 11 am to 3 pm. The Pan Pizza lineup includes 8-inch square pizzas available in classic cheese, pepperoni, and veggie options, all of which can be made with the new Daiya Dairy-Free cheese.

Every Panago pizza features 100% Canadian wheat in every crust, 100% Canadian cheese, and organic tomato sauce. With 170 locations, pizza lovers across Canada will be able to enjoy Panago’s new Daiya Dairy-Free cheese. For more information or to find a location, visit panago.com.

About Panago Pizza Inc.

Founded in 1986, Panago Pizza is a privately held Canadian pizza and delivery chain with 170 locations nationwide. Panago offers pizzas, sides, and desserts, and is known for its customizable menu, inclusive options, and delicious flavour combinations. Every Panago pizza features 100% Canadian wheat, 100% Canadian cheese, and organic tomato sauce. Learn more or order at panago.com.

