Hiland Dairy Begins Production at Expanded Tyler, Texas Facility

TYLER, TX — Hiland Dairy Foods Co. has begun production at its expanded Tyler, Texas, facility, now one of the company’s largest and most advanced production sites, a key milestone in its investment in increased capacity and service to the region. With production underway, the facility is positioned to serve customers across Texas and surrounding markets with greater efficiency and scale.

“This is an important moment for our team and our partners,” said Rick Beaman, President of Hiland Dairy. “Bringing this facility online reflects the work of many people and our continued promise to deliver fresh dairy products to the communities we serve.”

The approximately 96,000-square-foot expansion adds new processing, filling, casing, palletizing, storage, and laboratory capabilities available at the company’s 200 Fuller Avenue location. The project also includes new filling lines, expanded milk storage, and automated packaging systems designed to support consistent production and operational proficiency. Initial production runs are now in progress as teams continue final system checks and ramp up operations.

Established in the 1920s and acquired by Hiland Dairy in 2017, the Tyler facility has long served the region. This expansion builds on that foundation while supporting constant investment in the local community, including job growth and ongoing operations.

With increased capacity and production ability, Hiland Dairy is positioned to deliver more of its fresh dairy products to retailers and families throughout the region, supporting growing demand and strengthening its distribution network across Texas and surrounding markets.

About Hiland Dairy Foods

A leading farmer-owned dairy foods company, Hiland Dairy is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri. Their widely loved products include milk, dips, cottage cheese, flavored milk, sour cream, yogurt, ice cream, butter, cheese, and eggnog. In addition, Hiland Dairy has expanded beyond dairy and produces and distributes various other beverages, such as Red Diamond Tea, lemonade, and fresh juices. Hiland employs 4,000 throughout Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Hiland’s milk comes from our farmers-owners just miles from their processing plants, where our milk goes from the farm to the shelves within 48 hours. Learn more at www.hilanddairy.com/company/media-center/