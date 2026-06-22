American Dairy Products Institute Schedules Make Better Bakery Products with Dairy Ingredients Webinar

Bakery products are evolving — and consumers are asking for more.

An International Dairy Deli Bakery Association webinar scheduled for July 7 is designed to show how dairy proteins and permeate ingredients can be utilized in bakery applications.

KJ Burrington, vice president of technical development of the American Dairy Products Institute (ADPI), is scheduled to host the webinar that is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. CT.

The free webinar, Make it with Dairy: Making Better Bakery Products with Dairy Ingredients, will discuss the composition and functionality of various dairy proteins and permeate ingredients and share practical formulation tips for optimizing their use in bakery applications.

“Consumers are always looking for more from the bakery products that they know and love. Product developers are always looking for ways to improve the nutritional and organoleptic properties of those bakery products with ingredients that provide functional benefits and a clean label. Whether your interest is adding protein, improving texture, reducing sodium, or reducing cost, this webinar will help product developers understand how to select a dairy ingredient to meet those goals,” according to a news release.

Whether an operator’s goal is to increase protein content, improve texture, reduce sodium, enhance flavor, or lower formulation costs, the webinar will help product developers better understand how to select the right dairy ingredient to achieve those objectives.

“Today’s shoppers are looking for foods that deliver great taste while also offering nutritional benefits, clean labels, and ingredients they recognize and trust. Dairy ingredients can help manufacturers meet those expectations while improving product performance,” according to the release.

Webinar registration information can be found here.