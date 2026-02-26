Fleischmann’s Introduces Quick-Rise Plus Yeast, Made for the Newest Generation of Bakers

Latest innovation from baking brand helps simplify yeast while delivering reliable results at home



TORONTO – Fleischmann’s®, a trusted name in baking for over 150 years, is proud to introduce Fleischmann’s® Quick-Rise Plus, a new innovation designed to make baking with yeast simpler and more approachable, especially for beginner bakers.

With spring approaching and baking projects getting underway, Fleischmann ’s® Quick-Rise Plus offers home bakers an easy entry point to begin. The new addition to the heritage baking brand’s lineup features a dough enhancer to help deliver a higher, faster rise than its Traditional Yeast. Bakers can expect to achieve reliable bakery-quality results in less time and with less stress.

“We know for those just getting started, baking with yeast can feel intimidating,” said Fiona Haig-Zimmerman, Director of Marketing of ACH Food Companies, Canada. “Fleischmann’s® Quick-Rise Plus was developed to remove the guesswork, delivering reliable, bakery-quality results faster and with fewer steps, so more people can feel confident baking with yeast at home.”

Designed with simplicity in mind, Fleischmann’s® Quick-Rise Plus helps make yeast baking less intimidating. There is no need to dissolve the yeast in water before the bakers begin; simply add it to the dry ingredients, then add the wet ingredients, warmed to 120°-130°F. It just needs one rest and one rise, helping bakers move more confidently through all their most delicious projects.

Fleischmann’s® Quick-Rise Plus is ideal for breads, cinnamon rolls, challah breads and more.



Product Details:

How to use: Add directly to dry ingredients; no dissolving required. Follow with wet ingredients warmed to 120°-130°F

Add directly to dry ingredients; no dissolving required. Follow with wet ingredients warmed to 120°-130°F Storage: Dry cupboard

Dry cupboard Sizes available: Three x seven-gram sachets

Three x seven-gram sachets Where to buy: Visit our website for locations.

Fleischmann’s® Quick-Rise Plus is the newest launch in the brand’s lineup, alongside other iconic baking products, including Fleischmann’s Yeast, Baking Powder, Baking Soda, Cornstarch and Bread Booster.



To find more information on BakeGood or Fleischmann’s® products, visit www.bakegood.ca



#BakersUnite



Follow for more information, brand updates, and delicious recipes:

Instagram: @bakegoodcanada

Facebook: @bakegoodcanada

Pinterest: @bakegoodcanada

YouTube: Bake Good

TikTok: @bakegoodcanada



ABOUT FLEISCHMANN’S®

Dating back to 1868, Fleischmann’s has revolutionized modern baking. In an effort to make baking better, Fleischmann’s continues to develop its product line of baking essentials to this day, with a variety of yeasts including Active Dry, Pizza Crust and Bread Machine yeast, as well as Baking Powder, Baking Soda and Cornstarch. Nothing compares to home baking, and that is why Fleischmann’s has remained a staple in any baker’s pantry. Fleischmann’s is a registered trademark of AB Mauri Food Inc. used under license.

To learn more about Fleischmann’s products, please visit www.bakegood.ca.