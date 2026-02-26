Introducing Yume: A New Standard for Sweetness

Manus and Tate & Lyle launch a new, category-defining sweetener brand. Because nature holds great taste™.



London, U.K., and Boston, US. – Tate & Lyle PLC (Tate & Lyle), a global leader in ingredient solutions for healthier food and beverages, and Manus, the leading bioalternatives scale-up platform, announced the launch of Yume™, a new brand under The Sweetener Alliance. Yume, from the Japanese word for “dream,” is set to redefine sweetness by harnessing the power of science and nature. The strategic partnership, announced a year ago, aims to expand access to innovative sugar-reduction solutions. The first ingredient under the new brand is Yume™ M Stevia Sweetener, a premium all-Americas stevia-derived sweetener with great sugar-like taste.

Developed and scaled by Manus, Yume™ M Stevia is produced at Manus’ BioFacility in Augusta, Georgia, the only large-scale stevia bioconversion site in the U.S. Yume™ M leverages Manus’ comprehensive all-Americas supply chain, ensuring end-to-end traceability, strengthening supply security for customers, and supporting future stevia innovation.

Said Nick Hampton, CEO, Tate & Lyle: “The Sweetener Alliance, our strategic partnership with Manus launched a year ago, is a clear example of Tate & Lyle’s science driven, solutions-focused approach at work. Our partnership accelerates the growth of ingredients that meet society’s evolving nutrition needs and industry’s growing need for security of supply. Yume™ M Stevia – our all-Americas stevia Reb M – gives our customers expanded access to innovative, cost-competitive sugar-reduction solutions.”

“Yume™ brings together nature’s promise and Manus’ biomanufacturing capability to deliver a new standard in sweetness,” said Ajikumar “Aji” Parayil, Founder and CEO of Manus. “With Yume™ sweeteners, we are translating next-generation industrial biotechnology and bioalternatives into commercially scalable sweetener solutions. Partnering with Tate & Lyle helps us accelerate global adoption by combining Manus’ bioalternative products, scale-up platform, and supply-chain traceability with Tate & Lyle’s formulation expertise and market access. Together, we are bringing cost-competitive, scalable products to consumer brands looking to reduce sugar without compromising taste.”

Designed for Taste, Built for Scale

Yume™ introduces a premium brand expression for next-generation sweetness – bold on taste, grounded in science, and created to feel approachable, not technical.

“With Yume™, we set out to create a new kind of sweetener brand for the category – one that feels optimistic, modern, and grounded in science,” said Frederik Bjoerndal, Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Marketing at Manus. “Yume™ reflects a deep respect for nature, enabled by advanced biotechnology and uniquely managed supply chains. It’s designed for the people who create products for a living – giving them confidence in taste, performance, and reliability, while pointing to a more hopeful, better-for-you future.”

“Yume™ will help brands reduce sugar while elevating flavour – today and into the future. Yume™ M Stevia unlocks the sweetest parts of stevia leaves through science and innovation. The brand is a celebration of taste, optimism, and progress – translating advanced science into products that are effortlessly enjoyable, joyful, and ready for real-world scale,” said Abigail Storms, Vice President Global Platform, Sweeteners and Fibers at Tate & Lyle.

Yume™ is rooted in nature – because nature holds great taste – and engineered for the realities of modern food production. At launch, Yume™ M Stevia Sweetener delivers a premium Reb M experience designed to meet rising demand for better-for-you products without sacrificing taste. Crafted for sugar-like sweetness and reliable performance, Yume™ M Stevia gives brands a scalable, dependable solution as stevia adoption continues to accelerate across food and beverage categories. The result is sweetness without compromise – exceptional taste, consistent performance, and the confidence to scale.

For more information about Yume™ and Yume™ M Stevia Sweetener, please visit www.sweetyume.com.

Notes:

The primary pronunciation is you-me /juː meɪ/, similar to how “yume” might sound in Japanese with a slight elongation. The product was previously marketed as All-Americas Stevia Reb M or NutraSweetM Natural®. YUME™ and MADE BY MANUS™ are trademarks owned by Manus Bio Inc. 2026 © Manus Bio Inc. and Tate & Lyle

About Manus

Manus is the world’s leading bioalternatives scale-up platform. We work with companies across industries and value chains to accelerate the transition to BioAlternatives – better performing and more sustainable versions of complex molecules traditionally sourced from plants, animals, or fossil fuels. Our platform is proven to work across scales, bridging the Valley of Death between lab and manufacturing more efficiently and more reliably to deliver the benefits of biomanufacturing, today.

Visit www.manus.bio to learn more about how Manus is accelerating the transition to BioAlternatives.

About Tate & Lyle PLC

Supported by our 165-year history of ingredient innovation, we partner with customers to provide consumers with healthier and tastier choices when they eat and drink. We are proud that millions of people around the world consume products containing our ingredients and solutions every day.

Through our leading expertise in sweetening, mouthfeel and fortiﬁcation, we develop ingredients and solutions which reduce sugar, calories and fat, add ﬁbre and protein, and provide texture and stability to food and drink in categories including beverages, dairy, bakery, snacks, soups, sauces, and dressings.

Tate & Lyle recently acquired CP Kelco, a leading provider of pectin, speciality gums and other nature-based ingredients to create a leader in mouthfeel, significantly enhancing our solutions capabilities. Following this combination, we now have more than 5,000 employees working in around 75 locations in 38 countries, serving customers in more than 120 countries. Science, Solutions, Society is our brand promise and how we will achieve our purpose of Transforming Lives through the Science of Food. By living our purpose, we believe we can successfully grow our business and have a positive impact on society. We live our purpose in three ways, by supporting healthy living, building thriving communities and caring for our planet.

Tate & Lyle is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TATE.L. American Depositary Receipts trade under TATYY. For the year ended 31 March 2025, and on a pro forma basis which assumes for illustrative purposes that the combination with CP Kelco took place on 1 April 2024, revenue for the enlarged Tate & Lyle Group would have been £2.12 billion. For more information, please visit www.tateandlyle.com or follow Tate & Lyle on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), Facebook or YouTube