How Klosterman Baking Company Transforms Innovative Baking Trends into Success Stories

In foodservice, trends don’t begin on menus — they begin in development kitchens.

At Klosterman Baking Company, we work to transform emerging bakery trends into best-in-class products that appeal to local restaurants, regional chains, and national brands alike.

Here’s a sampling of the trends driving innovation in the baking industry in 2026 and beyond:

The Rise of the Conscious Consumer

It’s hard to find someone who doesn’t love the smell and taste of freshly baked bread, but today’s customers want more transparency concerning ingredients and sustainability. They want clean labels that list ingredients they recognize and can pronounce.

To read more, please visit Klosterman Baking Company.