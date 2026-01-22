Puratos is Recognized as a Top Employer 2026 in the U.S.

Being certified as a Top Employer showcases an organization’s dedication to a better world of work and exhibits this through excellent HR policies and people practices.

The Top Employers Institute programme certifies organizations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Wellbeing and more.

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink says:

“Consistency in a not-so-consistent world? Amidst constant change—through technological advances, economic shifts, and evolving social landscapes—it is inspiring to see people and organisations rise to the challenge.

This year, the Top Employers Certification Programme highlights the dedication of our Top Employers as they continue to set the standard, consistently delivering world-class HR strategies and practices. These Top Employers strive to foster growth and wellbeing, all while enriching the world of work. We are proud to celebrate these people-first leaders and teams as the Top Employers for 2026!”

About Top Employers Institute

Top Employers Institute is the #1 global authority on HR strategies. With our world-leading Certification and data-led insights, we guide and empower organisations in delivering transformational people practices, driving business outcomes and helping them attract, engage and retain top talent.

In 2025, Top Employers Institute has certified more than 2,400 organisations in 125 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 13 million employees globally.

Top Employers Institute. For a better world of work.