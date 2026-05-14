Nostalgic Takes on Popular Cake Treats to Increase Bakery Sales

Nostalgia, convenience, and “experience” are three of the top themes in sweets and snacks in 2026. What is more nostalgic and convenient than a snack cake or pastry? These convenience store staples are coming back in a big way with bakery cakes and desserts. The familiar designs and flavors are influencing the way consumers are gravitating toward comfort eating. Lawrence Foods fillings and icings give operators the tools to recreate these favorites and grab on to this trend. Bakeries can make fresh, enticing versions of many center store shelf features.

45% of Americans consume snack cakes and pies once a week, with 93% of consumers interested in limited-time offer snack cakes and pies.

Snack cakes are classic and indulgent, with chocolate leading consumer flavor choices at about 1 in 4. Consumers also lean into convenience and familiarity, with store-bought snack cakes seeing approximately 2x more consumers reaching for them than a year ago.

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