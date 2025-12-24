Mightylicious Gluten Free Expands Product Line with New Gooey Fudge Brownies Launch Exclusively at Sprouts Farmers Markets

Award-winning Mightylicious Gluten Free Foods is expanding its product offerings with the launch of its new Vegan Gooey Fudge Brownies—individually wrapped at 6.5 oz. sizes—exclusively available at all Sprouts Farmers Market locations.

This launch is part of Sprouts’ highly regarded Innovation Program, a 90-day test-and-learn platform that gives emerging brands the opportunity to showcase new products, gather customer feedback, and build sales momentum for potential permanent shelf placement.

Mightylicious’ New Gooey Fudge Brownies will be displayed in Sprouts’ “Innovation Centers” throughout the store, along with their Vegan Chocolate Chip and Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Gluten Free cookies, offering consumers an exciting array of desserts to the Sprouts customer. The brownies and cookies are made with high-quality, clean ingredients and are non-GMO, and Kof-K kosher.

“We are thrilled to participate in Sprouts’ Innovation Program and introduce our ready-to-eat gluten-free treats to their customers,” says Carolyn Haeler, founder and CEO of Mightylicious Gluten Free Foods. “With the gluten-free category being one of the fastest-growing in the food industry, it’s a perfect time to provide consumers with indulgent, ready-to-eat sweets that don’t compromise on taste or quality—especially during the holidays.”

Mightylicious Gluten Free Foods was founded by Haeler after her personal diagnosis of celiac disease. Unable to find a gluten-free cookie she could truly enjoy, Haeler set out to create her own. Today, the brand offers seven varieties of gluten-free cookies, including vegan and vegetarian options, along with a popular line of flour and brownie mixes. One of their standout products, the Mightylicious Oatmeal Coconut Cookie, was named among the Best New Snacks of 2025 by Good Housekeeping.

In addition to the new brownies, Mightylicious’ cookies, flour mixes, and brownie mixes are available nationwide in leading supermarkets, as well as online.

The Mightylicious Gooey Fudge Brownies are sold in 6.5 oz individually wrapped packages. They are perfect for holiday gifting, as well as a convenient and indulgent snack for those on gluten-free diets. Only available at Sprouts!

About Mightylicious Gluten Free Foods

Founded by Carolyn Haeler, Mightylicious Gluten Free Foods creates delicious, premium gluten-free products, including cookies, brownie mixes, and gluten-free flours. The brand is committed to offering gluten-free consumers high-quality, great-tasting foods without compromise. Mightylicious products are non-GMO, Kof-K kosher, and made with clean ingredients, available both online and in select supermarkets nationwide.