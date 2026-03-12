Izzio Artisan Bakery Recognized on Bain & Company’s 2026 Insurgent Brands List

Bain’s list identifies the high-growth US consumer products companies reshaping their categories

LOUISVILLE, COLO. — izzio artisan bakery has been named to Bain & Company’s 2026 Insurgent Brands list, which identifies outperforming independent brands reshaping their categories in the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector. izzio artisan bakery is one of 113 brands to make this year’s list.

“We are honored to be included in the Bain & Company 2026 Insurgent Brands list – a reflection of the strong growth we’ve achieved by making our sourdough bread the right way, with slow fermentation, small batch baking, and clean ingredients,” said Sara Kafadar, chief commercial officer at izzio artisan bakery. “This recognition underscores rising consumer demand for izzio Real Sourdough, and we look forward to building on this momentum to introduce izzio artisan bakery to even more households.”

Bain & Company defines insurgent brands as those that have generated more than $35 million of annual revenue in Nielsen IQ- tracked channels, have grown more than 10 times their category’s average growth rate over the past five years, and have maintained positive growth over the past two years. To qualify for Bain’s list, insurgent brands must be independent or have been acquired by a large consumer packaged goods company only within the past two years.

“We’ve now seen a decade of sustained momentum from insurgent brands driving exceptional growth and disruptive innovation in the consumer products sector, and this year is no exception,” said Charlotte Apps, executive vice president of Bain’s Consumer Products practice. “Looking ahead, we expect insurgents will continue to outgrow the market as health and wellness trends, retail dynamics, and technology further disrupt the industry.”

About izzio artisan bakery

izzio artisan bakery is a family-owned national bakery based in Colorado, known for crafting Real Sourdough with simple ingredients. All izzio breads are made with living sourdough starters fermented naturally over several days using time-honored artisan techniques. Slow fermentation combined with small batch baking are izzio’s secret ingredients, and the result is clean, delicious and digestible bread. izzio’s skilled bakers always start with three main ingredients – flour, water, and salt – and never take shortcuts because they know baking Real Sourdough the right way is a craft that simply can’t be replicated at scale. izzio’s Artisan Sliced Boules and Batards, Heat & Serve, and Organic Artisan Sandwich Breads offer Real Sourdough options for every occasion. Learn more and taste the difference of Real Sourdough™ by visiting izziobakery.com and connecting with @izzio_artisan_bakery on Instagram.

About Bain & Company

Bain & Company is a global consultancy that helps the world’s most ambitious change makers define the future.

Across 65 cities in 40 countries, we work alongside our clients as one team with a shared ambition to achieve extraordinary results, outperform the competition, and redefine industries. We complement our tailored, integrated expertise with a vibrant ecosystem of digital innovators to deliver better, faster, and more enduring outcomes. Our 10-year commitment to invest more than $1 billion in pro bono services brings our talent, expertise, and insight to organizations tackling today’s urgent challenges in education, racial equity, social justice, economic development, and the environment. We earned a platinum rating from EcoVadis, the leading platform for environmental, social, and ethical performance ratings for global supply chains, putting us in the top 1% of all companies. Since our founding in 1973, we have measured our success by the success of our clients, and we proudly maintain the highest level of client advocacy in the industry.