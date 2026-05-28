NYC Brands Collab on Coffee-Inspired Treats

NEW YORK — Baked by Melissa is brewing up some new flavors for its bite-sized treats through a summer collaboration with coffee brand Jack’s Coffee. The NYC companies are teaming up for a limited-edition mashup that combines the flavors of popular iced coffee drinks with indulgent desserts for a caffeine-free cafe experience.

“This collaboration takes some of our most loved drinks and turns them into something fun and unexpected for the summer,” said Rakesh Chandiramani, CEO of Jack’s Coffee. “It’s a great way to experience Jack’s in a completely new format.”

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