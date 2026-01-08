Sweet Robo Unveils ChocoPrint, Debuting Its First-Ever 3D Chocolate Printer to Redefine Experiential Retail

The robotics leader brings its most creative machine yet to CES, expanding its global footprint and transforming vending into an unforgettable brand experience.



LAS VEGAS — Sweet Robo, the company redefining automated retail through robotics and delight, will debut ChocoPrint™, its first-ever 3D chocolate printer, at CES 2026. The new machine will make its public debut at the Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall, Grand Lobby and Level 1 Meeting Rooms, Booth 8417.

ChocoPrint marks a major evolution for Sweet Robo, enabling on-demand printing of chocolate shapes, designs, and custom logos, turning vending into a live, personalized experience. During CES, attendees will see ChocoPrint in action as it produces custom chocolate creations in real time, showcasing how brands and venues can turn transactions into moments people remember (and share).

“Sweet Robo was built on the idea that robotics can do more than streamline transactions,” said Dennis Branch, Chief Revenue Officer of Sweet Robo. “Our focus is on removing friction in retail while creating experiences that drive engagement, brand connection, and scalable growth.”

From Automated Vending to Experiential Commerce

Sweet Robo now operates more than 1,300 machines across 25 countries, serving entertainment venues, retail destinations, and high-traffic public spaces worldwide. In Q3 2025, the company celebrated a major milestone with its launch at Hersheypark, expanding its presence across amusement parks and destination venues.

Behind the scenes, Sweet Robo machines are already being piloted and deployed by some of the world’s most recognizable entertainment, media, and consumer brands, demonstrating how automated retail can drive engagement, incremental revenue, and brand loyalty without adding operational complexity.

A Full Robotics Lineup at CES 2026

In addition to ChocoPrint™, Sweet Robo will showcase its growing ecosystem of machines designed to make buying fun, fast, and memorable:

ChocoPrint™ (new for CES 2026)

Cotton Candy VX

Robo Ice Cream F2

PopCart

Balloon Bot

Grab Luck

Candy House

Case Bot

As part of this year’s evolution, custom logos and designs will now be produced through ChocoPrint, unlocking higher-fidelity branding and personalization than ever before.

Built for Scale, Designed for Joy

In 2025, Sweet Robo also expanded its portfolio through a partnership with RoboBurger, the automated burger concept previously featured on Shark Tank. The move underscores Sweet Robo’s long-term vision: to upgrade and revolutionize vending by blending robotics, entertainment, and scalable business models.

“Our goal is simple,” Branch added. “Reduce friction. Increase delight. And help operators, entrepreneurs, and brands grow revenue through experiences people actually want.”

Experience Sweet Robo Live at CES. Sweet Robo invites media, investors, and partners to visit Booth #8417 to see ChocoPrint™ and its full machine lineup in action, explore partnership opportunities, and taste the future of experiential retail.

About Sweet Robo

Sweet Robo is a global leader in robotic vending and automated retail experiences. With deployments in 25 countries, the company helps venues and brands transform everyday purchases into entertaining, memorable moments—reimagining what vending can be in a modern, experience-driven world.

For more information, visit sweetrobo.com.