Ferrero Begins Production of Nutella Peanut Facility

The $75 million investment in Ferrero’s Franklin Park, IL plant creates 50 new jobs making the brand’s first-ever new flavor

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — Ferrero North America, part of the global sweet-packaged food company the Ferrero Group, celebrated the opening of its new Nutella Peanut production line in Franklin Park, Illinois. The $75 million project creates 50 new jobs, marking the Nutella brand’s first-ever new flavor and first product manufactured in the United States.



The milestone event was celebrated with Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, Illinois Representative Norma Hernandez, Franklin Park Mayor Barrett Pedersen, and representatives from Walmart, showing the retail giant’s support of U.S. manufacturing.

“Nutella Peanut and this new facility showcase Ferrero’s dedicated and talented teams, commitment to growth in North America, and the company’s ability to thoughtfully and effectively evolve brands that have been loved for generations,” said Michael Lindsey, President and Chief Business Officer of Ferrero North America. “We’re thrilled to see Nutella Peanut roll off the line right here in the U.S.”

The project further expands Ferrero’s footprint in the United States, where the company has spent billions acquiring iconic American brands and rapidly expanding operations, R&D and manufacturing. Along with the Franklin Park plant, Illinois is also home to a manufacturing campus in Bloomington, the company’s first ever North American Innovation Center and R&D Labs in Chicago, and a factory on 110th Street manufacturing Keebler products. Ferrero is also investing in U.S. agriculture – Nutella Peanut is made with hazelnuts from Oregon and peanuts from Georgia and other Southeast states.

“When our suppliers invest in U.S. manufacturing, the impact is real—more jobs, more opportunity, and stronger local economies,” said Melody Richard, Senior Vice President – Pantry at Walmart. “We’re proud to partner with companies making commitments that benefit customers and communities.”

The new facility is an expansion of Ferrero’s existing capabilities in Franklin Park, where Butterfinger and Baby Ruth have been made since the 1960s. The company also has facilities across Georgia, Kentucky, Ohio, Arizona, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

“This investment underscores why Illinois remains a strong place for advanced manufacturing,” said Illinois Senate President Don Harmon. “Ferrero’s expansion in Franklin Park is creating good jobs, supporting local communities, and proving that innovation and production can thrive right here in our state.”

Nutella Peanut is available now at Walmart and other retailers nationwide.

