Celebrity Chef & Top Chef Alum Joe Sasto Teams Up with Doich Snacking Dough for Limited-Edition Birthday Cake Flavor

Proceeds will benefit non-profit, No Kid Hungry

CHICAGO — Chicago-based Food Network personality and Bravo Top Chef alum, Joe Sasto, is bringing the party to snacking dough with the launch of a limited-edition Doich Snacking Dough Birthday Cake flavor. The launch not only celebrates Sasto’s February birthday month, but gives back to the community benefiting No Kid Hungry, a non-profit working to end childhood hunger.

“Partnering with Doich for my birthday felt natural from the first bite; they’re doing something rare by creating snacks that satisfy the sweet tooth while still aligning with how I like to eat,” says Sasto. “Food has also always been a source of comfort and celebration in my life, and partnering with No Kid Hungry helps extend that joy to kids who deserve it most.”

The Birthday Cake flavor blends cake batter flavor with sprinkles and Doich’s signature safe-to-eat, straight-from-the-jar recipe. Doich is made with real ingredients and zero processed junk. It’s gluten-free, dairy-free and plant-based with 5g of sugar, 3g of protein and 90 calories per serving.

“As interest in snacking dough continues to rise, partnering with Chef Joe allows us to continue innovating and celebrate nostalgia all while giving back,” says Doich CEO Anthony Scialdone. “This collaboration represents what Doich is all about and where the snacking category is headed.”

Sales go live January 26th on doichfoods.com. Each 6-ounce jar is $7.99 while supplies last. 25 cents from every jar sold in February will benefit No Kid Hungry.

About Doich

Doich Foods is the snacking dough built to crush cravings with clean, no-nonsense flavor. Doich uses high-quality ingredients and without junk or compromises. It’s allergen-friendly, low in sugar, has 3x more protein than leading cookie dough, and is vegan and gluten-free. www.doichfoods.com