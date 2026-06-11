Chocolate Shipped Cookies’ Family Recipes Elevate Summer Corporate Gifting

Utah-based bakery draws on four decades of family cookie recipes to offer no-hassle corporate gift options that provide meaningful summer surprises.

Summer corporate gifts from the past might have looked like cheap sunglasses, baseball caps, or sunscreen. But today, corporate gifting is changing to more meaningful, relationship-oriented gifts, and Chocolate Shipped Cookies is showing the way with its summer-themed corporate cookie gifts that break the mold of mass-produced swag.

There’s a movement in the corporate world toward gifts that represent a company’s identity and values. Companies are favoring gifts with a backstory and personal touch.

“Cheap corporate gifts have been making their way to trash bins and junk drawers for too long,” said Matt Cutler, owner of Chocolate Shipped Cookies. “We work with a lot of companies that are moving beyond branded gadgets toward higher quality gifts that suggest something about their ethos and emphasize relationship-building.”

Gourmet boxes from Chocolate Shipped Cookies have long been a favorite corporate gifting option for Utah companies wanting to send a personalized, hand-crafted gift that provides a multi-sensory experience. Now, the cookie gifts can be shipped nationwide, and recipients can indulge in the company’s beautifully packaged, moist, flavor-packed cookie assortments.

“There’s a certain nostalgia that comes with cookies,” said Cutler. “They remind people of Mom’s or Grandma’s kitchen and are often associated with comfort and happy memories. They show that a company cared enough to send something unique and artisan, not just something straight off a warehouse shelf.”

Gifts from Chocolate Shipped Cookies come with a powerful backstory that speaks to family tradition and a mother’s love. The cookies are based on the same recipes that Matt’s mother, Sandra Cutler, used to support her family. Starting in the 1980s, she rolled out many hundreds of her signature cookies to sell at holiday pop-up shops along Utah’s Wasatch Front. Today, corporations can order cookie gift package assortments created from those same cookie recipes, including classic glazed, milk chocolate chip, lemon meltaways, brownie mint, snickerdoodle, or hearty oatmeal raisin walnut.

Chocolate Shipped Cookies makes ordering quick and easy. Company representatives can choose their favorite cookie flavors, enter the recipient’s shipping information, add a personalized note, and choose an expedited shipping method. During the low-key days of summer, businesses welcome the simplified ordering process that sends cookies to the doorsteps of employees, clients, vendors, or investors for decadent bites of Q2 and Q3 goodwill. In contrast to the predictable corporate gifts that tend to arrive around Christmas, a summer cookie delivery to an unsuspecting customer can deliver an unforgettable punch.

To explore Chocolate Shipped Cookies’ summer corporate gifting options, or any of Chocolate Shipped Cookies’ seasonal assortments, visit www.ChocolateShippedCookies.com.