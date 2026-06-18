Contrasting Pastry Textures Drives Global Appeal

If you’re looking for a format that will be a surefire hit with customers, opt for a treat with a cream filling. During our latest Taste Tomorrow survey among 23,000 consumers across 56 countries, we discovered that 86% of consumers believe cream filling adds to the tastiness of sweet pastry, cakes and fine patisserie, up from 81% previously. The appeal is universal: indulgent, textural and endlessly adaptable across cultures and formats.

Cream puff trends: choux pastry innovation and global flavor development

The number one classic cream filled pastry remains the cream puff: a golden, airy choux shell filled with whipped cream, custard or pastry cream. Its simplicity makes it a perfect base for innovation. Demand is rising fast, with online interest in frozen cream puffs growing by a massive +112% over the past year. Chains like Bearded Papa continue to expand globally with flavors such as chocolate, matcha, Oreo crumble and strawberry.

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