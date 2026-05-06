This Maine Bakery’s Buy-a-Loaf, Give-a-Loaf Program Helps Feed Their Community

When Allison Reid first opened Scratch Baking Co. in South Portland, Maine, about 24 years ago, she admits that she and her business partner had no idea where to start.

“We just wanted to bake things,” the co-founder tells EatingWell. “A friend of ours said, ‘You know, there’s really no bagels around, and you could probably make some good money making bagels.’”

From there, the cozy bakery found its niche, with bagels still being the shop’s customer-favorite category. It’s the same recipe Reid helped develop over two decades prior. But among the bagels, pastries and pizza, Scratch Baking Co. has a unique request for those who love purchasing their freshly baked bread.

To read more, please visit EatingWell.