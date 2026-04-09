Ardent Mills Dark Cocoa Replace Expands Growing Line of Cocoa Replacers 

Newest Ingredient Addition Helps Customers Stabilize Supply While Delivering on Consumer Priorities



While cocoa prices are forecasted to trend down in 2026, the drive to reformulate with low-cocoa or no-cocoa alternatives is still strong1. Manufacturers are seeking out supply-stable innovations to help future proof their operations while protecting their margins and the products consumers love and trust.

Ardent Mills worked with customers to address this challenge last year when we released our first cocoa replacer, Ardent Mills® Cocoa Replace (patent pending), a wheat-based, recognizable ingredient solution that replaces 25% of cocoa powder in cakes, brownies, cookies and muffins. Dark Cocoa Replace (patent pending) now adds to our line of replacers, giving customers a supply-stable ingredient solution for formulations requiring the deep color and flavor profile of highly alkalized dark cocoa powders.

To read more, please visit Ardent Mills.