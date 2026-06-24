Phillips Foods Announces Planned Leadership Transition

Baltimore, MD. – Phillips Foods, a family-owned leader in the seafood industry, announced a planned leadership transition designed to build on its longstanding legacy while positioning the company for continued growth and innovation.

After serving for many years as Chief Executive Officer, Steve Phillips will step back from daily operations and assume the role of Chairman of the Board. In his new position, he will remain closely involved in guiding the company’s long-term strategy. “Leading Phillips has been an incredible honor,” said Steve Phillips. “I’m proud of all we’ve accomplished together and confident the company is well-positioned for the future. I look forward to continuing to support our leadership team in my new role.”

The company has named Brice Phillips as its next Chief Executive Officer, continuing Phillips’ multigenerational family leadership. Brice most recently served as Vice President of Business Development and Sustainability, where he led growth initiatives and strengthened partnerships across the seafood industry. His appointment comes as Phillips continues to expand its footprint across foodservice, retail, and international markets.

“Phillips has always been grounded in strong family values and a long-term perspective,” said Brice Phillips. “I’m honored to step into this role and excited to build on our legacy while continuing to evolve the business.”

As part of the transition, Phillips is also elevating longtime leader John Knorr to President and Chief Operating Officer, a critical role overseeing the company’s day-to-day operations across its domestic and international business. Knorr, who has spent years with Phillips, is widely recognized within the organization for his operational leadership and deep understanding of the company’s customers, supply chain, and core markets.

Phillips also announced that Dean Flowers, a longtime executive who has held multiple leadership roles within the organization, will retire at the end of 2026. Flowers has played a key role in shaping the company’s operations and strategy over the years and will remain available in an advisory capacity following his retirement.

Additional members of Phillips’ core executive leadership team include Jay Butt, who serves as Chief Financial Officer, leading financial strategy and planning, and Anthony Carlon, who continues as President of Phillips Foods Asia, managing the company’s Asian operations. This leadership group will operate as a unified team, aligning strategy, finance, and operations to drive performance across Phillips’ global business in the United States, Asia and Canada.

About Phillips Foods

Phillips Foods is a family-owned business founded in 1914 and recognized as a leading importer of crab meat in the United States. Best known for their premium blue swimming crab meat and famous crab cakes, Phillips also produces a full range of seafood cakes, appetizers, soups and entrées for foodservice and retail, plus a growing line of lobster products sustainably sourced from North Atlantic lobsters. Learn more at phillipsfoods.com.