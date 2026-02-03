Larry’s Catch Marks National Growth Milestone with Dragons’ Den Appearance

Toronto, Ontario — Larry’s Catch has reached a significant corporate milestone with its appearance on CBC’s Dragons’ Den, where the Canadian seafood brand stepped into the Den to pitch its vision for making premium, wild-caught and sustainable Canadian seafood more accessible to households across the country.

The episode, which aired on Jan. 22, 2026, featured co-founders Glen Creaser, James Quinn and Javier Mejorada, sharing the deeply personal story behind Larry’s Catch and its mission to support Canadian fishing families while delivering flash-frozen seafood directly to customers’ doors.

During the broadcast, Larry’s Catch generated strong interest from the panel, receiving offers from three Dragons – a testament to the brand’s hard-earned reputation, its potential for growth and its differentiated approach to sustainable seafood.

“Pitching on Dragons’ Den is a milestone we never imagined when we started Larry’s Catch,” says Glen Creaser, Co-Founder of Larry’s Catch. “This is bigger than a business moment for us, it’s a chance to spotlight Canadian fishermen and make premium, wild-caught seafood easier to access nationwide. Getting to share our story on a national stage means everything as the exposure helps us move our mission forward faster than we could on our own.”

The resounding endorsement from the Dragons only reinforces the team’s long-term goal to scale responsibly, strengthen relationships with Canadian fisheries, and make high-quality seafood more affordable and accessible for Canadians – without compromising on sustainability or sourcing standards.

Larry’s Catch made its national television debut on the new season of Dragons’ Den, which aired on CBC Television on Jan. 22, 2026 at 8 p.m. and can be streamed via CBC Gem.

About Larry’s Catch

Larry’s Catch is a seafood delivery and subscription service hungry to change the way Canadians think of, experience and enjoy local, sustainable seafood.

Founded by Glen Creaser, James Quinn and Javier Mejorada, the young entrepreneurs behind tech startup Afino, Larry’s Catch takes its name from Creaser’s dad, Larry, a fisherman who instilled a lifelong love of quality seafood in his son.

Upon moving to Ontario from Nova Scotia in 2016, Glen found that the fresh, high-quality fish he had grown to love was in short supply, and noted that Ontarians eat far below the global per-capita average of seafood: just 16 pounds, compared to 44 pounds. Larry’s deliveries to Glen in Ontario were soon shared with friends, family, and even strangers – and before long, Larry’s Catch was born.

Larry’s Catch works directly with certified sustainable family fisheries spanning Canada’s Atlantic, Pacific and Arctic coasts. These small independent businesses supply everything from black cod and halibut to crab, lobster and scallops, fuelling rural communities’ economies while allowing Canadians to access delicious, healthy seafood.

Every item offered by Larry’s Catch is individually quick-frozen (IQF) within hours of catch to ensure the best possible flavour, texture and freshness.

Customers can choose from pre-curated boxes of seafood, or build their own, then choose a frequency that suits their lifestyle, or even just place a one-time order. Deliveries can be skipped, paused, or cancelled at any time.

Larry’s Catch now delivers Canada-wide, across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island.