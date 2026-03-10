Mowi Continues to ‘Edutain’ the Nation on Salmon

MIAMI — Mowi, the world’s largest producer of farm-raised salmon and a global leader in sustainable protein, is expanding its MOWI Brand edutainment platform in the US market, reinforcing its commitment to educating, inspiring, and engaging consumers through content that is as entertaining as it is informative.

As salmon continues to be one of the most nutritious — yet misunderstood — proteins on the plate, MOWI continues to invest in content that meets consumers where they are. From curious first-time buyers to seasoned salmon lovers and culinary connoisseurs, MOWI’s growing ecosystem of videos, podcasts, chef collaborations, and digital storytelling is designed to build confidence, spark creativity, and deepen understanding of salmon and aquaculture.

This expansion reflects a long-term investment in community and culture — one that goes beyond marketing. MOWI’s edutainment platforms are built to serve a diverse and growing audience of salmon eaters: those just discovering salmon, early adopters exploring new ways to enjoy it, and passionate fans who continue to bring salmon into more moments of everyday life.

From short-form video and podcasts to partnerships with Michelin-star chefs and trusted nutrition voices, MOWI continues to lead the seafood category with content that demystifies aquaculture, celebrates culinary creativity, and helps consumers make informed, confident choices.

“This is more than content — it’s an investment in the community,” said Diana Dumet, Senior Director of Marketing & Category, Mowi CP of Americas. “Salmon is still widely misunderstood, and that tells us our work isn’t done. Our edutainment platforms exist to serve a community — from curious newcomers to devoted salmon lovers — with content that entertains, educates, and inspires real change in how people eat and think about seafood. I’m incredibly proud of my team and our partners for building programs that don’t just talk at consumers, but invite them in, empower them with knowledge, and ultimately help improve their health and quality of life through salmon.”

What’s New for 2026

MOWI’s edutainment portfolio will continue to expand in 2026 with fresh content, new voices, and new platforms, including:

Mowi Salmon TV YouTube Channel: The popular channel continues to grow with new collaborations featuring influencers, nutrition experts, and chefs, including Pauline Allor and Chef George Duran , delivering approachable, inspiring salmon content for everyday life. With 545,000+ Subscribers and 45,312,102 combined views, this platform continues to reach US household consumers and delight with salmon.



: A new content series showcasing creative ways to build full at-home entertaining experiences around salmon. This brings decorative scenes for celebrations while creating unique ways to present salmon in the table. The recently released social media clip for game-day moments is great example of this initiative and more to come: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gR0S6PFrbB0 Salmon for a Healthy Life – Expanded for 2026

Building on the momentum launched in 2025, MOWI continues to expand its Salmon for a Healthy Life platform, developed in partnership with Brooke Sobh , registered dietitian and founder of multiple diet and nutrition centers across Tampa Bay, Florida . The series focuses on the powerful health benefits of salmon — from heart and brain health to everyday wellness — translating nutrition science into approachable, real-life guidance for consumers. One of the first four episodes has already emerged as the highest-viewed clip of the series : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YM4_WT3db44, signaling strong consumer appetite for credible, expert-led salmon education. In 2026, the platform will grow with additional content designed to further inform, inspire, and support healthier lifestyles through salmon.



NEW YouTube Series: Restaurant Spotlight – Salmon on the Menu

Premiering on YouTube in March 2026 , this original series is directed by James Ogle and hosted by Chef George Duran , who visits restaurants and connects with chefs to explore how salmon is sourced, prepared, and celebrated when dining out — giving consumers confidence and insight when choosing salmon on menus.



Premiering on YouTube in , this original series is directed by and hosted by , who visits restaurants and connects with chefs to explore how salmon is sourced, prepared, and celebrated when dining out — giving consumers confidence and insight when choosing salmon on menus. Michelin-Star Collaboration with Chef Alex Trim: Exclusive content on MOWI Salmon TV featuring Chef Alex Trim, a Michelin-star talent and culinary innovator, sharing his perspective on salmon, flavor, and modern dining. This new season to begin airing in the YouTube Channel April 2026.

Through these initiatives, MOWI continues to evolve how seafood brands show up — blending education with entertainment, and inspiration with trust — while helping consumers bring salmon into more meals, more confidently, and more often.

“It’s an exciting time for Mowi and our edutainment series,” says Diana Dumet, Senior Director of Marketing & Category at Mowi CP of Americas. “Over the past few years, we have built up a fantastic range of videos, podcasts and resources to help inform consumers about aquaculture, the benefits of eating sustainably sourced salmon and how to eat it. Now, with the help of nutritionists, chefs and other key people within our industry and beyond, we are stepping up our edutainment resources even more and we can’t wait for everyone to dive in!”

As a leader in sustainable aquaculture, Mowi salmon is responsibly farm-raised, with MOWI brand products developed to meet the high standards of U.S. consumers. Mowi’s edutainment series provides transparency on how its salmon is sustainably farm-raised, while showcasing the versatility of MOWI brand salmon products.

For more information on MOWI salmon, visit https://mowisalmon.us/ or follow on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

About Mowi

Mowi is the world’s leading producer of sustainable farm-raised salmon, dedicated to delivering the highest quality seafood products with an unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility. With operations in 26 countries, Mowi is at the forefront of sustainable aquaculture, producing premium salmon known for its exceptional flavor, texture and nutritional value.

Learn more about Mowi company at https://mowisalmon.us/.