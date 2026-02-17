Certain Stellar Bay Shellfish Brand Oysters Recalled Due to Norovirus

Product: Certain oysters

Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Norovirus

Distribution:

British Columbia

Possibly other provinces and territories

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s inspection activities.

There have been reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

