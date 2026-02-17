Certain Stellar Bay Shellfish Brand Oysters Recalled Due to Norovirus
February 17, 2026 | 1 min to read
Product: Certain oysters
Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Norovirus
Distribution:
British Columbia
Possibly other provinces and territories
This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s inspection activities.
There have been reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
CONTACT: Media and public enquiries: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: information@inspection.gc.ca; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@inspection.gc.ca