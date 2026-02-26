Family-Founded Seafood Operation Marks Evolution into a Globally Connected Partner

The rebranding reflects the company’s global reach and sourcing model.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Beaver Street Fisheries announced the launch of a new brand identity and will now operate under the name BSF, a change that reflects the company’s continued growth into a globally connected seafood sourcing and distribution partner serving retail and foodservice customers across the United States.

Over the past several decades, BSF has evolved from its beginnings as a regional seafood wholesaler into a diversified importer and distributor with an expanded international sourcing network and nationwide reach. The updated branding is intended to better represent the company’s scale, sourcing model, and role within today’s modern seafood supply chain.

A business built on history and adaptation

Founded as a local seafood business rooted in hands-on sourcing and valuable personal relationships, Beaver Street Fisheries began near the Port of Jacksonville, supplying regional markets from its original location on Beaver Street. The company earned an early reputation for reliability, service, and profound industry knowledge.

As the seafood industry became increasingly global, BSF was among the companies that adapted early, developing innovative sourcing practices and building long-term partnerships with suppliers worldwide. This evolution allowed BSF to expand its product offerings, strengthen its distribution capabilities, and provide customers with consistent access to a wide range of species and formats.

Today, BSF sources seafood through trusted suppliers in more than 52 countries, supported by an operating model that combines global procurement with modern production and distribution. Tropic Seafood, based in the Bahamas, remains an active part of the business, reinforcing BSF’s long-standing presence in the region. Together, these capabilities enable BSF to support retail and foodservice customers both domestically and internationally.

“This is not a rebrand for the sake of vanity,” said Mark Frisch, executive vice president of BSF. “It’s a recognition of how many of our customers already know us and the strong relationships we’ve built across the industry. BSF better reflects the full scope of who we are today as a global importer, distributor, and supply chain partner.”

Why the brand needed to change

Despite its scale and global capabilities, BSF’s previous brand identity still suggested a primarily local operation. That perception no longer reflected the company’s true reach and could limit how customers, partners, and prospective clients understood BSF’s sourcing expertise, supply reliability, and operational depth.

In an industry where clarity, trust, and responsible sourcing are critical, leadership viewed the opportunity to update as a business issue rather than a marketing one.

“When customers are making careful seafood sourcing decisions, perception matters,” Frisch said. “If a company cannot communicate capabilities, sourcing expertise and operational competence, it can create barriers.”

The company developed its new brand identity to clearly signal BSF’s role as a sourcing partner equipped to navigate global supply chains, regulatory complexity and shifting market conditions.

A brand designed around how the company operates today

The new identity establishes a clear framework for how BSF presents itself across customer touchpoints, internal teams and industry engagement, emphasizing clarity, accountability and reliability. These values have long guided BSF, and the rebranding expresses them through a system built to support future growth.

“The seafood market is full of noise,” Frisch said. “Farm-raised versus wild. Fresh versus frozen. Domestic versus imported. Our responsibility is to help customers navigate it with confidence. We do not complicate the industry. We help customers operate within it more effectively.”

Debuting ahead of Seafood Expo North America

BSF’s rebrand will debut publicly ahead of Seafood Expo North America on March 15, 2026, in Boston, strategically introducing the evolution directly to industry stakeholders in a forum where sourcing strategy, scale, and long-term partnerships are central to the conversation.

Supporting partners

BSF developed its rebranding in collaboration with In Food Marketing & Design, an advertising agency that led the brand strategy and creative process. Simultaneously, BSF recently selected Axia Public Relations as its PR agency of record to elevate the initiative across key audiences.

Frequently asked questions

What does BSF stand for?

BSF is the abbreviated brand name for Beaver Street Fisheries, reflecting the company’s evolution into a nationally scaled, globally sourced seafood partner.

Is this a change in ownership or leadership?

No. BSF remains privately held and American-owned, with the same leadership team.

Why did BSF decide to rebrand now?

The previous brand identity no longer reflected BSF’s scale, sourcing model or national footprint. The rebranding aligns the company’s identity with its current operations.

Does this change affect existing customers or supplier relationships?

No. Customers and suppliers will continue working with the same teams, processes and commitments to service and reliability.

How does BSF source its seafood today?

BSF sources seafood through a trusted global network of supplier partners in more than 52 countries, combining long-standing relationships, responsible sourcing practices, and an optimized operating model to ensure consistent quality and supply.

About BSF

BSF is a privately held, $800 million, American-owned seafood sourcing and distribution company providing retail and foodservice customers across the U.S. with reliable access to a diverse portfolio of seafood products. Leveraging a global supplier network, national distribution capabilities and decades of industry expertise, BSF combines a commitment to responsible sourcing and quality with personalized service to help customers navigate complex supply chains, food safety regulations and evolving market demands. For more information, visit bsfseafood.com

